This freakin' guy.

Conservative Conservationist

Erstwhile environmentalist Elon Musk appears to have no remorse for the damage his SpaceX Starbase facility in Texas has wreaked on local habitats after a stunning New York Times investigation revealed the sleight of hand he used to build the facility.

In a deeply Boomer-coded tweet featuring a very grainy screenshot of someone else's post and some highlighted text, the owner of X-formerly-Twitter mocked the NYT's coverage of SpaceX's environmental degradation.

The original post in question took a crappy photo of the NYT's physical front page to express outrage that the newspaper led with the SpaceX story earlier this week.

That report was, presumably, the result of months of investigation corroborating the trickery Musk used to open the Boca Chica, TX Starbase facility situated in the middle of a federal wildlife preserve. It also zoomed in on one of the article's lesser details — that a recent Starship launch resulted in the destruction of the nine total birds nests that had been documented nearby.

"To make up for this heinous crime," Musk joked in his screenshotted post, "I will refrain from having omelette [sic] for a week."

To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week pic.twitter.com/FecxG8Rjmg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2024

True Colors

From the low-resolution screenshot to the cheap dad joke, nothing about this would-be clapback is at all surprising. It does, however, highlight how the multi-hyphenate billionaire treats not only investigations into his alleged wrongdoing, but also the federal regulations he's said to have broken, too.

As the NYT revealed in its investigation, Musk very much got away with tricking the federal government into thinking he would only be testing out the less-powerful Falcon 9 rockets at Starbase instead of Starship, which is much larger and inflicts much more damage on the surrounding wildlife.

Naturally, the billionaire has chosen to take a victory lap in the only way he knows how — with low-rent tweets making fun of his current political enemies, even if he would have agreed with their sentiments before deciding to go anti-woke.

More on SpaceX: Leaked SpaceX Video Shows Head of HR Teaching How to Spank Employees