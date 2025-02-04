"Regulations, basically, should be default gone," the head of the White House's Department of Government Efficiency said on the call, as spotted by HuffPost. "Not default there, default gone."

"If it turns out that we missed the mark on a regulation, we can always add it back in," he suggested. "These regulations are added willy-nilly all the time. So we’ve just got to do a wholesale, spring cleaning of regulation and get the government off the backs of everyday Americans so people can get things done."

That astonishing mask-off moment — one of many during his short time as a presidential advisor — comes as Musk demonstrates that Trump has deputized him with incredible power to remake the federal government, as evidenced by his assault on the United States Agency for International Development.

"We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper," the billionaire bragged on X. "Could [have] gone to some great parties. Did that instead."

Land of the Free

It's unclear what Musk thinks will happen if regulations are rolled back, especially considering the intensity of the shockwaves after all the drama at USAID and beyond. (Many acts of deregulation would also benefit him personally at his business ventures, ranging from Tesla to SpaceX.)

Regulations, after all, provide Americans with an incredible number of protections — from workplace safety to rules against companies polluting to making it so manufacturers can't sell goods that are poisonous or dangerous.

Musk's counterpoint: muh freedoms, essentially.

"If the government has millions of regulations holding everyone back, well, it’s not freedom," Musk said during the call. "We’ve got to restore freedom."

That "millions" number is, of course, hyperbolic. By the end of 2024, there were about 107,000 pages in the Federal Register, where such rules are documented. With each regulation clocking in at anywhere between one and 16 pages, there are far fewer than Musk is suggesting.

Last year, the Biden administration passed new regulations codifying everything from expanded overtime pay for Americans previously ineligible to banning asbestos. That's the stuff that Musk and Trump want to get rid of — and regardless of whether or not it's legal, they're trudging forward on their dark mission.

