Ball's in your court, Elon.

Easy as Pie

Can we all agree that nuclear warfare is bad? Well, then we have an easy way that Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency can absolutely excel at his promise to cut trillions in government spending.

Instead of gutting education and health agencies, the First Buddy and his DOGE lackeys could spare us all the noise and drawn-out drama by simply cutting off the US's exorbitant, multi-trillion dollar nuclear weapons program.

As The Scientific American opines, this would almost single-handedly achieve Musk's promise that he'd shave $2 trillion off in federal spending. Because in years since President Obama earmarked a mere $1 trillion towards modernizing the US's nuclear arsenal, the effort's projected funding has ballooned to nearly double its initial number.

Granted, that's not all money being spent in one year. But you'd still be immediately knocking off around $50 billion. Sounds like some efficiency-loving patriots should be looking into that, right?

Alt-F4

Musk has signaled interest in reining in out-of-control military spending before. Last November, he tore into Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet, whose notoriously janky development has cost taxpayers $2 trillion — huh, that same number again! — and counting.

"Let us stop the worst military value for money in history that is the F-35 program!" Musk wrote in a tweet.

That also sounds like a great idea. One of these overpriced jets crashed during a training exercise just the other month, after it malfunctioned mid-flight. Surely Musk and DOGE, who've been willing to bulldoze through legal precedents to achieve their aims, will do whatever it takes to stamp out this blatant example of government waste.

Strangely, though, Musk hasn't said a peep about the beleaguered aircraft since — which says a lot about where his real priorities lie.

Wake Up

All told, it's all the places that Musk hasn't called to be put on the chopping block that tells the story. Does the US — or for that matter, the world — really need more nuclear weapons? Two trillion dollars' worth of them? Is the current stockpile of over 3,700 atomic weapons not a foreboding enough of a deterrent?

Who's to say. Apparently, it's stuff like DEI initiatives that are the real menace, which is what DOGE is deciding to focus on. Maybe someone should tell Musk that nuclear weapons are woke.

