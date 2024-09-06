"Two Cybertrucks at the end of the road."

End of the Road

The team of three Tesla enthusiasts may have gotten off to a rough start during their epic Cybertruck journey into the extreme remoteness of the Canadian wilderness, courtesy of lackluster EV charging infrastructure.

But their efforts to take a pair of the pickup trucks well past the Arctic Circle and to the shores of the Arctic Ocean appear to have paid off — without ever resorting to the use of gas generators or other range-extending tricks.

Their epic 5,500-mile journey from Florida to the end of the Dempster Highway, the first all-season roadway connecting the Canadian mainland to the Arctic Ocean, concluded on Tuesday.

Triumphant photos show the team flying their Cybertruck-and-ice-berg-adorned crest in front of the Arctic Ocean.

"Two Cybertrucks at the end of the road," a team member, who goes by Teslatino, tweeted. "I couldn’t be more proud of the team."

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in with a somewhat enthusiastic "cool!"

Power Trip

And no, as the team member who goes by the moniker Bearded Tesla reassured Futurism, the team didn't even pack backup gas generators to cover the hundreds of miles through the extremely sparsely populated region.

In fact, throughout their journey the team donated Tesla Wall Connectors, which are Level 2 EV chargers designed for home use, to local businesses along the way.

"We have worked with local businesses to strategically place level 2 chargers along the route so that all EVs can make this journey after us," he told Futurism. "They stay there for future travelers. They will be on the Tesla map in the car when online."

"This is 100 percent electric, no generators of any kind," he added. "We have a special mission, which is to electrify the Dempster."

The team is hoping to promote a "sustainable energy future" with their journey. And judging by the number of brand-new EV chargers adorning the walls of automotive shops across the Yukon and Northwest Territories, it was a big success.

"This is a victory for ALL EVs today!" Bearded Tesla tweeted.

