More robotaxis, more problems.

Taxi!

Chinese startup WeRide got the green light to test out its squad of autonomous vehicles in California, according to Reuters.

The approval comes with some notable caveats: the three-year permit prohibits WeRide from accepting fares or transporting the general public, the news agency reports. WeRide will be testing out its fleet of just 12 vehicles in and around San Jose, with or without a company driver behind the wheel, along with passengers made of WeRide personnel.

WeRide, which has permits for robotaxis in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, is joining the crowded streets in California, where rival and Google spinoff Waymo has made steady inroads as a robotaxi service in San Francisco and now Los Angeles.

It remains to be seen if WeRide's foray into California will be a success. Robotaxis have been met with a mixed reception from the public — and regulators alike.

Traffic Jam

Case in point, General Motors' Cruise had to take its entire fleet off the roads last year after a woman became stuck under one of its robotaxis.

This year, Cruise is reintroducing its robotaxis in Phoenix, Arizona but this time with human drivers on board.

Federal officials are also investigating 22 crashes involving Waymo robotaxis, which "exhibited driving behavior that potentially violated traffic safety laws."

The investigation follows on the heels of viral videos showing a Waymo robotaxi traveling on the wrong side of the street.

Last year, a Waymo robotaxi even ran over and killed a dog in San Francisco, which certainly didn't endear it to locals, some of whom are calling for robotaxis to be banned throughout the state of California.

In short, judging from recent history, we predict that WeRide will have a bumpy road ahead of it.

More on robotaxis: There's Something Very Suspicious About Tesla's Big Robotaxi Announcement