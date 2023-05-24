We just... we just have to know.

Exes and Ohs

In one of the strangest cases in financial history, a key figure is a millennial who used to blog about her love life — so naturally, we're morbidly fascinated to see what's inside her diary, which is apparently a key piece of evidence in the upcoming trial.

As the New York Times reports, federal prosecutors purportedly have a "mountain" of evidence in their case against FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who's being accused of everything from defrauding investors to campaign finance violations.

According to the NYT's sources close to the matter, the trove of documents prosecutors are wading through ahead of Bankman-Fried's October trial is among the largest ever collected in a white-collar securities case. And nestled in that mountain of evidence? A small black notebook that belonged to Ellison that was reportedly a diary of sorts.

Per three sources familiar with the soon-to-be-infamous diary, Ellison recorded daily observations in it, and although those sources remained mum on their contents, another admission — about evidence in which the Alameda Research CEO "expressed personal and professional resentment" — makes us very intrigued to see what's in it.

Blog About It

Of all the figures involved in FTX's downfall, details about Ellison have stood out for their degree of personality and unusual, though so far we've only had tidbits to go off.

Unearthed last November, a Tumblr blog that very likely to have belonged to Ellison makes reference to a sort of Machiavellian style of polyamory lend credence to the theory that she, Bankman-Fried, and others within the FTX sphere in the Bahamas might have been romantically or sexually involved.

"When I first started my foray into poly, I thought of it as a radical break from my trad past, but [to be honest] I've come to decide the only acceptable style of poly is best characterized as something like 'imperial Chinese harem,'" the since-deleted blog reads. "None of this non-hierarchical bullshit; everyone should have a ranking of their partners, people should know where they fall on the ranking, and there should be vicious power struggles for the higher ranks."

If that's the sort of content that was on her blog, maybe we'll finally get some clarity from her diary — and we, for one, can't wait.

