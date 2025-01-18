Oops!

CyberBust

Police in England have impounded a Tesla Cybertruck that apparently made it across the Atlantic, for being "not road legal in the UK."

According to a Facebook update by the Bury police department in the Greater Manchester area, the driver "was a permanent UK resident but the vehicle was registered and insured abroad which is prohibited in the UK."

Even with the right paperwork, the Cybertruck would still be illegal to drive there. Officials have previously pointed out that the massive truck is simply too big and sharp for European roads, posing too much of a threat to the safety of pedestrians.

"Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck," the Bury police's statement reads. "The vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported."

Euro FOMO

We've already come across several other Cybertrucks being transported across the pond. In September, Russian warlord and leader of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov shared pictures of himself manning a machine gun mounted to a Cybertruck's bed.

In July, Czechia saw the import of its first registered Cybertruck. The owner made several modifications to the sharp outside of the truck, like covering the hood with a rubber strip, before it could be classified as a truck by Czech authorities.

As Carscoops points out, the latest impounded Cybertruck isn't the only one of its kind headed for the UK; YouTuber Yianni "Yiannimize" Charalambous is attempting to get his truck, which currently has Albanian plates, registered there.

But whether the many changes he's had to make since, like changing the color of indicator lights and installing rear fog lights, will be enough for UK regulators remains to be seen.

For one, the car's curb weight of over 6,600 pounds could still be a dealbreaker anyway due to strict vehicle class weight restrictions that would require a special permit.

