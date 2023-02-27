Is anyone safe?

ScabGPT

AI replacing your job is already happening — and apparently, some of your bosses are happy to admit it.

With the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, the relevance of human workers, ranging from writers to coders, has come under threat of obsolescence. And the threat is very real, it seems.

According to a ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 business leaders who use or plan to use ChatGPT, 49 percent of their companies are using the chatbot in some capacity. And of those companies, 48 percent say they've already replaced workers at their company with AI.

"Just as technology has evolved and replaced workers over the last several decades, ChatGPT may impact the way we work," ResumeBuilder.com's chief career advisor Stacie Haller said in a statement. "The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT."

Expansion Pack

It's important to note that respondents were picked based on a screening question about whether their companies were already using ChatGPT in any context.

That said, the fact that a full quarter of those respondents said they've already replaced workers with AI — and with 93 percent saying they plan to expand use of AI — could be a grim sign of things to come as the tech spreads further.

Future layoffs are on the horizon, too. An ominous 63 percent of business leaders believe that integrating ChatGPT will either "definitely" or "probably" lead to culling their human workforce.

So far, 66 percent of the companies employing ChatGPT use it to write code, 58 percent for copywriting and content creation, 57 percent for customer support, and 52 percent for summarizing meetings and documents, the survey found.

The business leaders are easily impressed, too, with 55 percent saying ChatGPT's quality of work is "excellent."

Unreliable Machines

Regardless of the overwhelming hype surrounding ChatGPT and other generative AI, it's clear that the chatbot can't be relied on to be factually accurate, as error-riddled AI-generated articles from CNET and Men's Journal have demonstrated.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has admitted ChatGPT is a "horrible product" and that it shouldn't be relied on "for anything important."

But if this latest survey is anything to go by, it doesn't necessarily matter to business leaders if ChatGPT isn't that smart or reliable — only that the cost savings are worth the drop in quality.

"As with all new technologies, companies' use of ChatGPT will be continuously evolving, and we are only at the onset," Haller said.

