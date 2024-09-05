"We love the Boeing Company. It’s the people on the board who don’t. They sacrificed its integrity."

Major Turbulence

The ongoing Starliner situation isn't the only crisis facing aerospace giant Boeing.

The company is also facing a massive 32,000-worker strike, which could kick off this month if Boeing and the International Association of Machinists (IAM) union aren't able to reach an agreement ahead of the expiry of their contract on September 12.

The union voted an astonishing 99.9 percent in favor of authorizing a strike in mid-July. While that doesn't necessarily mean a strike will take place, time is quickly running out to find a resolution.

The workers, many of whom produce the company's workhorse 737 commercial jets in Seattle, are looking to bargain for better job security in light of reports that Boeing may produce its next airplane program elsewhere.

It's the very last thing the embattled aerospace company needs right now. The company has been bumbling its way through a wave of overlapping crises, from shoddy workmanship leading to its commercial jets falling apart in mid-air to whistleblowers accusing it of retaliation and several government investigations.

Even the company's CEO Dave Calhoun stepped down in March, handing over the reins to the company's latest executive Kelly Ortberg last week.

Crisis Mode

Aside from having its plagued Starliner spacecraft stranding two NASA astronauts on board the International Space Station for months, Boeing has also had to deal with the aftermath of a "door plug" blowing out of a 737 MAX jet mid-air back in January.

Boeing was found to obstruct the subsequent investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, with the regulator accusing it in June of "blatantly violating" its investigative regulations.

After the door plug incident, production of the company's 737 MAX jets has slowed down to a crawl. As Reuters reports, the company has struggled to return to its original output rate of 38 planes a month.

An impending worker strike could turn the situation into an even bigger headache for the company, adding fuel to existing fires Boeing is actively trying to put out.

"We continue to bargain in good faith as we focus on the topics that are important to our employees and their families," Boeing told CNN in a statement. "We’re confident we can reach a deal that balances the needs of our employees and the business realities we face as a company."

Meanwhile, IAM remains steadfast in its position at the bargaining table.

"They’ve been paralyzed to launch a new airplane," IAM District 751 president Jon Holden told CNN last month. "It’s because of those decisions and the crashes that we’re in this position."

"We love the Boeing Company," he added. "It’s the people on the board who don’t. They sacrificed its integrity."

More on Boeing: NASA Will Attempt to Launch Boeing's Troubled Starliner Away From Space Station as Fast as Possible, Just in Case