Fresh asteroid, anyone?

Eating Rocks

Keeping ourselves fed during a long journey through deep space will likely prove difficult.

Growing food can pose its own challenges and require a substantial amount of resources. Relying on a dwindling food supply could also prove dangerous in the long run.

In a new study published today in The International Journal of Astrobiology, a team of scientists suggests astronauts could make use of an unusual source of nutrition instead: asteroids.

As the New York Times helpfully points out, the scientists aren't implying that space travelers should munch on actual rocks. The idea is to break down asteroids using a combination of chemical and physical processes first before feeding the slurry to beneficial bacteria.

These microbes could then turn the asteroid crumbles into "biomass," which could technically keep future asteroids fed — but likely pleading for a burger instead.

Biomass BBQ

The team of scientists was inspired by a US Department of Defense investigation into ways to recycle plastic containers that hold military rations — and possibly turn them into more edible food.

First, the plastic gets broken down into gas and oil using a process called pyrolysis. The oil is added to bacteria inside a bioreactor, which turns it into a nutritional biomass.

In extremely simplified terms, the team was looking for ways to reconstitute carbon into something that resembles food.

And the same could be applied to carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in space.

"If we just feed microbes fresh, pristine meteorite, what would happen?" Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam postdoctoral researcher Annemiek Waajen, who wasn't involved in the research, but has investigated the idea, told the NYT.

But before astronauts can start ripping into a juicy asteroid slurry, scientists still have a lot of work to do. For one, we have no idea if the resulting biomass is toxic or not.

Besides, we have yet to figure out how to mine asteroids in the first place.

"It is something that’s still a long way away," Waajen admitted.

But scientists are excited to test the idea out on themselves.

"I already promised I’ll be the first one to take a bite," coauthor and Western University in Ontario engineering professor Joshua Pearce told the NYT. "If I survive, we can move on to grad students."

