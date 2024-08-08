This is a rare feat.

Picture This

An amateur Austrian space photographer has managed a difficult feat: capturing imagery of China's secretive Shenlong spaceplane with hobbyist-level equipment.

As Space.com reports, Felix Schöfbänker used his 14-inch telescope setup and image rendering software to catch a glimpse of the mysterious spacecraft that was launched at the end of 2023.

In doing so, he found something that wasn't visible on any of the public renderings of the Shenlong spaceplane: two protrusions, possibly solar panels, on one end of the craft.

"I am not really sure if they are solar panels," Schöfbänker told the website, "or some other features like an antenna or something of that nature."

As the spacewatcher notes, the images "could be a bit off" given the angle at which it was illuminated during the flyover he captured — but nevertheless, it's a huge get, if not one that makes this covert craft all the more perplexing.

Caught a glimpse of China's secretive space plane orbiting Earth? Felix Schöfbänker’s images reveal a space plane that’s stealthier than a ninja and about as transparent as a black hole. Why are China’s space missions so shrouded in secrecy? 1/2 @HKokbore@SolomonYue@gfl_david pic.twitter.com/s2sEd929aW — Bapak ahmed suryanto (@bapak7189) August 6, 2024

Military Applicant

If Schöfbänker's calculations are correct, Shenlong would measure about 30 feet in length, which would make it longer than the US military's own secretive spaceplane, the Boeing-made X-37B.

At the end of July, just before the Austrian satellite spotter captured the images in question, Reuters reported that space defense experts had begun expressing concerns that Shenlong may have secretive military capabilities.

"Any space activity that [the Chinese] undertake, we assume has some dual use in the national security realm," General Stephen Whiting, the commander of US Space Command, told Reuters. "We're always interested in understanding what could that dual use be, and trying to make sure that we have a good knowledge of that."

More than 200 days into its secretive mission, there's still almost nothing known about the Shenlong spaceplane. With Schöfbänker's observations, however, we have gleaned some more information: its aforementioned size, and that it does seem to be oriented with its nose in front, like a normal plane.

Beyond these glimpses, it's anyone's guess what else Shenlong is hiding — but at least there are dedicated amateurs tracking the mysterious orbiters sent out by the United States' biggest space competitor.

