Movie fans are maybe getting a little too desperate to see who the next 007 will be. The Hollywood Reporter reports that a fake, partially AI-generated movie trailer with Henry Cavill as James Bond — a fan favorite to succeed Daniel Craig — has racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Misleadingly billed as "Bond 26 - First Trailer," the fake casts Margot Robbie as Cavill's co-star, and envisions — in another common fantasy pick — Christopher Nolan as director, according to the suspiciously ChatGPT-sounding synopsis in the video description.

Created by KH Studio, which has dozens of fake trailers like these on its channel, the video uses a mix of AI imagery and real movie footage, including scenes from what appears to be "The Man From Uncle," Cavill's most Bond-like role to date.

As of Thursday, the video has surpassed 2.5 million views, probably in no small part thanks to how much it tries to pass itself as the genuine article, featuring an AI-generated thumbnail that centers the two movie stars.

"Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie star in James Bond 26 with filming planned for 2024!" the top of the video description reads.

Of course, it's only beneath that faux trailer copy that the video's disclaimer is hidden away.

"Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes," KH Studio wrote. "I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life."

Based on the comments, some viewers know it's a fake. Despite that, they're just thrilled to see their fantasy casting realized in one way or another.

But if there are suckers among them, it's not necessarily because they believe the trailer is real — which inevitably there will be those that do — but because they seem to think it is somehow evidence of Cavill's suitability for the role, despite the heavy use of hideous AI imagery. And honestly, we don't know which is worse.

In keeping with the sheer incredulity of the comments, somehow almost none of them point out a pretty comical error: Cavill, for some reason, speaks in a distinctly American accent (more evidence of the trailer's riffing on "The Man From Uncle," which stars Cavill as a US secret agent).

"[Cavill's] portrayal of Bond is set to redefine the character for a new generation, blending classic sophistication with modern edge," the synopsis reads. Evidently, some of that tide-turning "redefining" is turning this British icon into a Yank — a surefire hit in the making.

