"Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media."

God's Country

A "leaked photo of heaven" has been going mega viral on social media this week.

The purported photo shows a half-baked and architecturally unsound city, seemingly carved into a chalky material and set against what appears to be the Milky Way, strongly reminiscent of the "Heaven" called Urdak portrayed in the 2021 video game Doom Eternal.

It was a lowbrow and technologically lacking instance of AI slop, but caught the attention of millions of netizens nonetheless.

"Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media," one X-formerly-Twitter account wrote in the caption of the photo, which has been viewed just shy of seven million times on the platform. "No wonder Christians are so determined to get there!"

Whether the image was shared with the intention of making a joke about how gullible people keep falling for AI slop on social media or not, the viral post again highlights how oafish AI-generated content is slowly becoming a de facto part of content feeds, in a pervasive flood of dubious and misleading content.

And while many were sharing the drek ironically, the idea that somehow a picture of "heaven" was "leaked" by some greater power paints a troubling picture of what some on social are willing to believe.

"By far the funniest part of this insane post is that even the maniacs who believe this stuff are so media-pilled they refer to it as a 'leaked photo,'" wrote author Séamas O'Reilly in a post on Bluesky. "As if God, CEO of Heaven Studios, had included it in a press kit for awards season, but embargoed it til January 27th."

Slop Prize

Particularly on Facebook, an online "graveyard" that's already largely succumbed to an incessant deluge of AI slop, the same image proved extremely popular. Countless accounts reshared the image with the exact same caption, garnering hundreds of likes.

Other accounts riffed on the original caption, adding their own two cents.

"This place is too small for heaven..." one Facebook user wrote. "Looks like the house of Elon Musk to me."

While a nonsensical picture of "heaven" isn't likely to mislead many into believing there's a strange asteroid-based structure waiting for them in the afterlife, other AI slop taking over Facebook is proving far more insidious.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene last year, for instance, AI images that purported to show the resulting devastation made their rounds on Facebook.

And it's not just social media. Google has also been overrun with garbled and nonsensical slop.

Looking on the bright side, at least the depiction in the "leaked photo of heaven" presents an alternative counterpart to America's relentlessly pedestrian-hostile suburbia that's overreliant on gas-guzzling cars.

"So heaven is a walkable city, got it," one Bluesky account joked.

More on AI slop: Behold the AI Slop Dominating Google Image Results for "Does Corn Get Digested"