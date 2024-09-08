In a bizarre video, an AI music generator appears to be sobbing like a human, surprising the Reddit user who posted it.

Posted to r/SunoAI, a subreddit dedicated to the music-generating software of the same name, u/BloodMossHunter posted a 24-second clip showing the AI sounding like it's crying, which doesn't seem to have been part of the user's prompt.

As other users noted, emotional-sounding outbursts and other creepy bits of audio appearing randomly at the ends of these AI-generated songs seem — terrifyingly, perhaps, depending on your perspective — to be a fairly common occurrence with the software.

In one comment, for instance, a user shared a Suno-generated song that they'd published on Spotify that at the end includes horrific echoey screams of "no!".

In another, u/SkyDemonAirPirates shared a song titled "Ignorance Was Bliss" that they published to Suno's website in which a glitchy female voice asks the listener if they're "still alive" before laughing maniacally.

"The ghost in the machine, I guess," another user responded. "Yikes."

In another chilling anecdote, u/SkyDemonAirPirates said that they'd generated another track that included random cries of "Please help me." The user claims they reported the song to Suno, who then "nuked it," suggesting at very least that the company is aware of this recurring problem with its software.

When discussing the potential roots of the issue, users offered a jarringly simple theory: that because some songs made by humans have "random outros" that feature dialogue, the AI may be trying to mimic that feature. If users input prompt tags like "emotional," Suno may in turn insert crying.

Indeed, as u/BloodMossHunter noted, their final tag for the song was "psyche," which Suno may have misunderstood.

We've reached out to Suno to ask them what the heck is going on here, but the aforementioned user theory does seem on par with other generative AI blunders that show how downright terrifying this tech can be.

