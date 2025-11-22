Scientists Intrigued by Moss Surviving on Exterior of Space Station

The humble clumps of moss that grow on garden walls and between the cracks of sidewalks are hardy enough to survive the rigors of space, a new experiment found, and that means the velvety green stuff could be a promising component of future ecosystems beyond earth.

A team of Japanese scientists discovered moss’ resilience for space travel after they germinated a clutch of moss spores that spent several months hanging outside the International Space Station, finding that over 80 percent survived the voyage and were able to germinate successfully, with results published in a study in the journal iScience.

“Understanding the resilience of Earth-born organisms in extreme and unfamiliar conditions, such as the space environment, is a crucial step toward expanding human habitats other than Earth like the Moon or Mars,” the paper reads. “Studying the survival limits of living organisms in both terrestrial and space environments will not only enhance our understanding of their adaptability but also help us prepare for the challenges of sustaining ecosystems.”

It’s not exactly surprising for moss to survive a harsh environment; the plants, technically called bryophytes, reproduce via spores instead of seeds and have long been known to thrive in extreme environments such as the Arctic and hot desert climes.

Previous studies have shown that moss can even survive simulations of the hostile surface of Mars. But to really put moss through its paces, the team of Japanese researchers wanted to expose the organism to real outer space conditions — complete with radiation, the coldness of space, and the effects of microgravity.

To that end, the scientists plucked different cell types from Physcomitrium patens, a type of moss, and tested them for tolerance to different environmental factors. They found that moss spores encased in a spongy external material called sporangium were most resilient to extreme temperatures and ultraviolet light, making them an ideal candidate for a trip to outer space.

In 2022, the scientists had the moss spores hitch a ride to the International Space Station, where they spent nine months inside a special “exposure” chamber that was placed outside the vessel, according to the paper. After the moss experienced “283 days of space exposure,” the package of spores came back to Earth aboard a SpaceX resupply mission on January 2023.

Scientists took the spores and grew them in a solution of agar, with over 80 percent of the spores surviving and germinating successfully. They found that exposure to ultraviolet had the most impact on the spores, which caused the moss to generate less chlorophyll than is typical. Factors like gravity, extreme temperature and the vacuum of space didn’t have significant impact on the spores.

“These findings underscore the extraordinary resilience of P. patens and its potential for advancing our understanding of plant survival in extreme environments, both terrestrial and extraterrestrial,” the paper reads. “Bryophyte could be used for planetary greening and life support systems.”

