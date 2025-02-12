Kanye Pressed

Instead of being allowed to condemn Kanye West's brazen anti-Semitism herself, Scarlett Johansson had words put in her mouth by AI — and now, she's once again calling out the technology.

As The Hill reports, the "Lost in Translation" actress is affronted that an anonymously-created AI-generated video that went viral condemning West for his increasingly bizarre pro-Nazi posts, was made in the first place.

"I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind," the 40-year-old A-Lister said in a statement. "But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it."

"We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging," she continued, "or we risk losing a hold on reality."

Unfortunately, Johansson is all too familiar with the dangers presented by this burgeoning technology.

Towards the end of 2023, the "Black Widow" star accused OpenAI of cloning her voice — which she used in her inimitable performance of an AI in 2013's "Her" — without her consent. Not long after, she said the company had asked her to use her voice, and even though she declined, OpenAI went forward with using "Sky," an eerily similar-sounding voice assistant, anyway.

"I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that [OpenAI CEO Sam Altman] would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine," Johannson wrote in a May 2024 statement, "that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference."

After the actress threatened legal action, Altman ultimately "paused" the Sky voice "out of respect." Soon after, a forensic analysis found that Johannson's voice and Sky's showed overwhelming similarities, which likely would formed a strong case had the thespian pursued it.

With that fiasco nearly forgotten, Johannson has once again been subjected to AI using her likeness without her consent. Unfortunately, it will probably happen again — unless these sorts of things become punishable by law.

More on AI's dark side: When a Man’s AI Girlfriend Encouraged Him to Kill Himself, Its Creator Says It Was Working as Intended