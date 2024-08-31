Come Sail Away

Earlier this month, a massive sailing cargo ship took off from the French port city Le Havre to make the 3,662 nautical-mile journey across the Atlantic to New York.

The vessel, dubbed Anemos, is carrying a whopping 1,000 tons worth of cargo, blazing the path for a much greener future for the international shipping industry.

The shipping industry is heavily dependent on burning oil, and accounts for roughly three percent of global emissions. By relying partially or entirely on the wind instead of crude oil or diesel, French shipbuilder TOWT is hoping future cargo ships could greatly cut their emissions.

Anemos is the largest sailing cargo ship ever made, measuring 265 long, 49 wide, and 206 feet tall.

According to the company, its sailing cargo ships have a carbon footprint that's just one-tenth of that of a conventional container ship.

"For centuries we knew wind was abundant [over] the deep sea, and we had the pilot charts," TOWT CEO Guillaume Le Grand told New Scientist. "But now, thanks to satellite communication and routing technology, wind is also predictable, which makes it a reliable source of propulsion."

Where the Wind Blows

The unique shipping vessel doesn't rely on human sailors to adjust its sails. A sophisticated system of pulleys, actuators and sensors takes care of the rigging.

It only produces less than 2 grams of carbon emissions per ton of cargo per kilometer, New Scientist reports, while a regular container ship releases over 20 grams.

It's not exactly a racing vessel when relying on wind power, though. Depending on wind conditions, Anemos can reach speeds of over 12 mph, and can also fall back on backup diesel-electric engines in a pinch.

TOWT is hoping to build a fleet of at least eight ships, which could transport a combined 200,000 tons of goods a year to places like Colombia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Brazil, which are important coffee and chocolate producers.

Anemos left Le Havre on August 20, and is expected to reach New York by September 3. Fittingly, it's carrying cognac and champagne, which should make for a memorable celebration upon its arrival.

