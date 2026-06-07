Suburbanites Freaked Out by Mysterious Drones Leering Into Their Homes at Night

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Residents of the mid-sized burb of Norwich, Connecticut are disturbed at what they’ve described as massive drones descending on their properties in the dead of night.

According to local station Fox61, several Norwichians have reported multiple large drones flying right up to their homes.

Norwich homeowner Christie Milligan told reporters she watched two drones — each described as a few feet wide — descend on her house two nights in a row. That prompted her to call Norwich police, who now say they’re investigating after witnessing a drone swoop down themselves.

“As I’m standing there, speaking with the officer, it went right by overhead,” Milligan told Fox61. “It was large. It’s a decent size, this was not a toy.”

“It was landing on the roof, it was flying around my neighbors’ houses,” Milligan’s daughter Na’omi said. “It was definitely listening in and provoking us.”

Unfortunately, the drone space in the United States is so poorly regulated that potential explanations for the incident abound.

Was it a high-tech peeping tom? It’s possible. But recent history has shown us that it could just as easily be a police department harassing their neighborhood, an insurance claims adjuster surveying the property, or a company like Amazon searching for a place to drop a package. Depending on whether they live under a Home Owner’s Association, it might simply be a member of the governing board probing for violations.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that anonymous drone surveillance is now a fact of life for people across the United States. If you don’t like it, you could always try writing your senator — but whatever you do, don’t interfere with their operations. The penalties are steep.

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