If you spend enough time online surfing YouTube or listening to podcasts, sooner or later, somebody is going to try and sell you a mattress. And while the most popular brands are becoming as ubiquitous online as Jake Paul drama, they may not be particularly environmentally friendly. That is unless you’re opting for one of the organic mattresses made by My Green Mattress.

Developed by mattress craftsman Tim Masters, My Green Mattress was designed to help his daughter Emily who suffered from eczema and environmental allergies. After making a crib to accommodate his daughter's needs, Tim set his sights on making larger mattresses built with these same healthy and honest materials.

Design

My Green Mattress bedding is all made with the most eco-friendly materials and industry standards, and its Natural Escape mattress is its most luxurious offering. Global Organic Latex Standard certified organic Dunlop latex lines the surface of the mattress, for an extra layer of comfort and breathability. The base of the mattress is pocketed coil innerspring with lumbar support which helps you relieve pressure points after especially arduous days. It’s even button tufted by hand, so you expect long-lasting comfort and durability.

Each mattress is handcrafted in a family-owned factory right here in the US. Whether you opt for an adult or child-sized mattress, each product in the My Green Mattress bedding line comes with a 120-night guarantee and a 20-year warranty. Aside from being manufactured with the best materials, My Green Mattress is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, so every mattress sale helps support environmental organizations looking to create a cleaner world.

My Green Mattress: 30 Days In

If you’ve ever purchased a mattress online, unboxing a My Green Mattress will be all too familiar. After unleashing the Natural Escape mattress from its compressed packaging, my spouse, my cats, and I couldn’t help but give it a test run before sliding it into our bed frame. At the time, I didn’t know that this mattress was hand-crafted, but looking back, it couldn’t be more obvious.

Before even sliding a cover and sheets onto the mattress, my younger cat, Jodah, seemed to revel in the new bed. I figured I’d let him enjoy the rest of the afternoon with it before I covered it in sheets, comforters, and pillows. And after sleeping with this mattress for a month, I don’t blame Jodah for being so raw with his love. The mattress is cozy, and some days to its detriment, considering how hard it is to slip out of bed on lazy Saturdays.

Final Thoughts on My Green Mattress

Considering how expensive mattresses purchased online are these days, the price of even the high-end offering by My Green Mattress isn’t just a good value, but a relative steal. Better yet, there’s a Labor Day sale going on right now, and you can save up to $225 on a new My Green Mattress through September 6. If you’re looking for a cozy mattress that will help you rest easy in more ways than one, I highly recommend My Green Mattress.

