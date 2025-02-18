OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's autopsy report has been released to his family, who remain unconvinced that he died by suicide — and that they're testing a strange hair sample found in his apartment.

According to a joint report from the city's medical examiner and police department that was provided to Fortune and other media outlets, investigators "found no evidence or information to establish a cause and manner of death for [Balaji] other than a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

As she has since soon after Balaji's untimely death — which occurred just a month after the New York Times published his claims that he'd helped OpenAI hoover up "enormous amounts" of copyrighted material to train its AI without the consent of any creators — his mother Poornima Ramarao insists there's more to the story than authorities are letting on, especially when it comes to the official report's claim that the young man was alone in his apartment and that there was no sign of struggle or forced entry.

"There are tons of inconsistencies in [the medical examiner's] decision," Ramarao wrote in a post on X, seemingly referencing a previous claim she made about the discovery of a blood-covered synthetic hair at Balaji's apartment after his death.

Ramarao now says that she and her family "have sent the hair found in [the] apartment for testing."

"[Underlying] assumptions are not supporting the facts in reports," the mother wrote, alluding to her family's independent autopsy that found his fatal gunshot wound wasn't consistent with suicide

In a lawsuit filed ahead of this new report, Ramarao and her husband Balaji Ramamurthy claimed that San Francisco and its police department were covering up alleged foul play in their son's death and that they had never properly processed the scene of their son's death or looked at his phone or laptop.

Perhaps responding to the latter claim, SF authorities said in their report that Balaji's computer had been used to search for information about brain anatomy. Paired with toxicology findings from the latest autopsy suggesting he'd been drinking and taking amphetamines, that final internet search does seem to bolster a portrait of a young man under pressure and in crisis.

Needless to say, the whole situation feels ripped from the pages of a techno-thriller — and while much has remained a muddy haze of claims and counterclaims, it'll be interesting to see if that synthetic hair analysis brings any new clarity to the case.

