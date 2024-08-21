Image by Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty / Futurism Rx/Medicines

Preliminary results from a three-year study into the effects of Eli Lilly's weight loss injectables Zepbound and Mounjaro found that they're extremely effective at reducing the risk of developing diabetes.

In a press release about the new findings, Lilly boasted that weekly shots of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound, reduced the risk of the onset of diabetes by 94 percent in pre-diabetic trial subjects who were overweight or obese.

Even after discontinuing the drug, which acts similarly to Ozempic and Wegovy's glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) inhibitors, subjects' risk of developing type 2 diabetes was still reduced by 88 percent — intriguing findings that suggest lasting protection even when the drug isn't being actively taken anymore.

Defined as having elevated or higher than normal blood sugar that doesn't meet the threshold for the actual disease, pre-diabetes can easily develop into diabetes without interventions. While exercise and a lower sugar diet are still considered the gold standard for reducing that risk, these findings add to the laundry list of good news surrounding these popular — and controversial — new weight loss drugs.

In Lilly's three-year SURMOUNT-1 trial, which is currently in its third phase, 1,032 people with pre-diabetes took either tirzepatide or a placebo for 176 weeks, followed by a 17-week cooling-off period where the drug wasn't taken. As CNBC notes, this trial is the longest to date testing the effects of this new class of weight loss drugs.

Comparing baseline results to where subjects were at the end of those three years, the researchers' statistical analysis found that at 176 weeks, subjects who took the active drug had a 93 to 94 percent lower chance of their pre-diabetes developing into full-blown diabetes. After the 17-week period when they didn't take it, that number lowered to 88 percent, which is still significant.

Beyond appearing to lower the risk of developing diabetes, people who took active tirzepatide during the SURMOUNT-1 trial also experienced a nearly 23 percent decline in average body weight, which likely contributed to the lowered diabetes risk.

As with other drugs in this class of weight loss medications, Lilly warns that the most common adverse effects experienced by subjects in the trial were gastrointestinal. The drugmaker advises those interested in taking tirzepatide to talk to their doctors about these common side effects.

Lilly also added that anyone on oral birth control pills should also discuss changing medications because it's been shown to decrease their efficacy — a little-known side-effect that could be linked to the surprising number of unplanned pregnancies occurring when taking these new drugs.

Notably, these new findings from the SURMOUNT-1 trial have not yet been peer-reviewed. In 2022, however, the New England Journal of Medicine published a primary analysis from the first 72 weeks of the trial.

As with every other new piece of news to come from these groundbreaking new weight loss meds, though, these findings have to be understood through the context of the many billions of dollars they're making for drug manufacturers like Lilly — and through the broader lens of the weight loss industry, which has seen an unfathomably huge boost from drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

