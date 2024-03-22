Image by The Tonight Show via YouTube Treatments

Comedian Tracy Morgan says he's accomplished yet another incredible feat.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon "The Tonight Show," the "Saturday Night Live" legend claimed that even Ozempic was no match for his voracious appetite.

"I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic," he said. "I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds."

Ozempic, pharmaceutical Novo Nordisk's brand name for the drug called semaglutide, has conventionally been used to treat diabetes, but has quickly become an incredibly popular treatment for weight loss — perhaps especially among celebrities.

The injection has been shown to lower blood sugar levels and regulate insulin, while also limiting appetite by producing a hormone in our intestines.

In other words, you feel fuller faster, often leading to significant weight loss. Unless, that is, your name is Tracy Morgan.

Morgan previously talked about his Ozempic prescription during the "Today" show back in August 2023.

"It cuts my appetite in half," he said at the time. "Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

Judging by the comedian's latest comments, however, the drug isn't quite having its intended effect anymore.

Morgan's perhaps facetious remarks come admit many celebrities grappling with the significance of the drug.

Oprah Winfrey, for instance, announced she was leaving WeightWatchers after nearly a decade, admitting she'd been taking weight loss medications.

"Why do we need WeightWatchers, if we have Zepbound and Wegovy?" she asked during a recent ABC special, referring to a competing tirzepatide and semaglutide treatment, respectively. (Tirzepatide is a similar compound that's also been prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes and weight management.)

But whether weekly injections of Ozempic are effective and safe in the long run remains somewhat of a debate. For instance, there have been conflicting reports over whether patients regain weight when they stop taking the drug.

On the flip side, a growing body of evidence has found health benefits to the drugs. One recent study also found that semaglutide can prevent the progression of diabetic kidney disease. Another found that it led to significantly better outcomes for patients with heart failure.

Novo Nordisk recently announced that early data from an experimental trial of a new obesity treatment pill — not injection — were promising, leading to participants losing a whopping 13 percent of their body weight over just 12 weeks.

In other words, we're likely to see more A-listers — and regular people — jump on the bandwagon in the near future. Whether they'll also be able to "out-eat" Ozempic like Morgan, though, seems far less likely.

