Image by Getty / Futurism Developments

There's a price to pay for smelling good.

As the Washington Post notes in its medical column, that's because many perfumes on the market are infused with a potentially harmful chemical known as phthalates, which help their scents last longer.

The risks phthalates pose to children are already well documented enough that certain forms of the chemical are banned in children's toys in the US. But there are no such restrictions against them being used in perfumes and other self-care products, like shampoos and soaps. It's on the consumer, then, to forego them whenever possible.

"I recommend avoiding added fragrances altogether — in perfumes, scented lotions and shampoos, even scented detergents and antiperspirants," Andrea Gore, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Texas at Austin, told WaPo.

The literature on phthalate exposure — especially among children — is concerning. The chemical is considered to be an endocrine disruptor, meaning that it interferes with the body's ability to produce and regulate hormones.

That comes with striking developmental risks. One study cited by WaPo linked having a higher concentration of phthalates in urine to a 25 percent increased risk of ADHD-related behaviors in adolescents.

But the drawbacks aren't limited to children. Phthalates have also been linked with cardiovascular disease in adults. With adult women, another study illustrated the almost immediate benefits of cutting out phthalate-infused beauty products: after just 28 days of being phthalate free, the participants exhibited not only decreased phthalate concentrations in their urine, but a stunning decrease in cancer-associated gene expression.

In defense of phthalates, some contend that there isn't enough data to prove that they cause negative effects in humans. But there have been extensive tests conducted on animals — and that, according to Gore, is more than enough evidence.

"If a chemical has endocrine disrupting effects in animals, there is exceptionally high certainty that this is also the case in humans," Gore told WaPo. "The hormones of the endocrine system are structurally and functionally similar, if not identical, in nonhuman and human animals."

Still, perhaps there's an argument to be had on whether we should be focusing on phthalates in perfumes when so many consumer products — from trash bags to laundry detergent — are scented with the stuff. Plenty of plastics are made with the chemical, too, because it makes them more soft and flexible.

Regardless, cutting out phthalates doesn't have to mean giving up fragrances, soaps, and all the other ambrosial products that pretty up our sweaty forms. Phthlalate-free alternatives exist, and you can prioritize reducing your exposure through other means, such as avoiding eating ultra-processed foods. Phthalates are also heavily used in plastic food containers — so avoiding heating your meals in them is another way to minimize risk.

"It's frankly overwhelming to consider all the sources of potential endocrine disruptors and so I think to maintain your own sanity, I would focus on changes that are sustainable for your lifestyle and resources," Rebecca Jeun, an endocrinologist at the University of Louisville Health, told WaPo.

The aforementioned study on women who weaned off the chemical showed that benefits were practically immediate. So don't worry about being (phtha)late to the party.

More on chemicals: Scientists Identify Strange Chemical in Drinking Water Across the US