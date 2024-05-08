Image by Justin Sullivan via Getty Developments

Looks like Panera Bread's infamous Charged Lemonade drink has claimed its last alleged victim.

As NBC News reports, the caffeinated beverage — linked to at least two deaths and public health caution — is being discontinued, with the fast casual chain saying it was part of an overall menu change.

"We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire — ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options," the statement read.

The Charged Lemonade became infamous last year when news surfaced about a lawsuit from the family of 21-year-old Saran Katz that had claimed the drink killed her because she had a preexisting heart condition. Because of this ailment, she generally avoided energy and highly caffeinated drinks.

And yet the lawsuit claimed that a 30-ounce cup of Charged Lemonade, which isn't labeled as a energy drink, has more caffeine — at 390 milligrams — than a Red Bull and Monster Energy drink combined, which together clock in at 274 milligrams.

The other linked fatality to the Charged Lemonade happened last year when 46-year-old Dennis Brown, from Florida, drank a Charged Lemonade and then suffered a fatal heart attack while going home.

His family also filed a wrongful death suit against Panera.

This year, Lauren Skerritt, 28, a Rhode Island resident, also filed a lawsuit against Panera, claiming that the Charged Lemonade left her with "permanent cardiac injuries."

All the lawsuits prompted Panera to put up warning signs about the drink in the restaurant, saying it was "not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women."

News about the Charged Lemonade led some on social media to lob sarcastic jokes about the beverage.

"This is the worst day of my life rip Panera Lemonade" wrote one user on the social media platform X-formerly-Twitter.

"Can't even sell panera charged lemonade any more because of woke," quipped another.

Medical experts believed there's no safe level of caffeine consumption for children, so no coffee for the kiddos! Children and teenagers should also probably not partake of energy drinks.

As for adults, the US Food and Drug Administration says grown people can consume as much as 400 milligrams per day — that's four to five cups of joe — but your mileage may vary depending on your sensitivity and preexisting health issues.

If you're still little confused, we can always follow St. Benedict's adage: all things in moderation.

More on Panera Bread: Another Person Dies After Ordering New Panera Menu Item