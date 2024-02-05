Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace officials confirmed today.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a statement reads. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

We still don't know how serious the situation is, as tightlipped officials didn't disclose what stage or what form of cancer it is.

Late last month, King Charles was admitted to a hospital for a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. During the course of treating that issue, according to the statement, doctors found a different issue that led to the cancer diagnosis.

In spite of the slim details, Buckingham Palace said the king was publicizing his diagnosis "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

