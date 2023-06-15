Image by Getty / Futurism Rx/Medicines

Those looking for a good time — but having a harder time downstairs — may finally have a solution that doesn't require a prescription: the suggestively named Eroxon, a topical erectile dysfunction gel that has just been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter use.

Futura Medical, the British pharmaceutical firm behind the drug, announced the FDA's approval on Monday.

The release notes that the FDA has given Eroxon a "de novo" classification, meaning the drug is the first gel or topical treatment for erectile dysfunction to have been approved, let alone be authorized for sale without a doctor's prescription.

While many sufferers may find it embarrassing to admit having it, erectile dysfunction is a pretty widespread problem. According to the National Institutes for Health, some 30 million men in the US are affected by the condition, which makes it difficult for someone to achieve and maintain an erection. It's especially common in men over 40, and by the age of 70, it's virtually the norm, with 70 percent of men in that age bracket reporting to be affected, according to the NIH.

The factors that cause or contribute to the condition can range significantly, from type 2 diabetes to the use of antidepressants. And that's not to mention the many psychological factors, such as anxiety or depression.

Futura Medical makes some big claims about its new drug. While popular pills like Viagra and Cialis can take between 30 to 60 minutes to kick into action, the company advertises that Eroxon starts working within just ten minutes.

You can probably thank its topical application for that. Since it's a gel, Eroxon cuts to the chase and is applied directly to the head of the penis, which its instructions candidly note, can be done "as part of foreplay." Double the fun!

Futura is a little more vague on how long the effects persist — but it's "long enough," at least, "for successful intercourse," according to the company's website.

Still, whether Eroxon could be the more affordable alternative is harder to say as it isn't being sold in the US just yet. CNN notes that in the United Kingdom, where Eroxon is already being sold, a pack of four retails for about $31.22.

Name brand Viagra and Cialis pills can be ludicrously expensive in the US, but generic versions are usually far cheaper.

Either way, once Eroxon hits the shelves, it'll soon be easier than ever for guys with penis problems to get the fix they need.

