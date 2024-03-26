Image by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Devices

Bodybuilding legend, "Terminator" actor, and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has become a little more "cybernetic organism, living tissue over metal," to quote his iconic Terminator character.

The 76-year-old announced during an episode of his "Arnold's Pump Club" podcast that he had a pacemaker implanted, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have some personal news to share. Last Monday, I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine," he added, referring to his lead role as the titular cyborg in the blockbuster "Terminator" franchise.

"First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great!" he added. "I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda."

According to the actor, scar tissue from previous procedures, including heart valve replacement surgery, was causing his heart to beat irregularly.

Fortunately, Schwarzenegger said he was "diligent" about "staying in touch with my doctors and listening to them."

Up to three million Americans live with pacemakers, according to Yale Medicine. More than 70 percent of people who get them are at least 65 years old.

The small, battery-powered devices use electrical impulses to correct a slower-than-normal heart rate. In edge cases, they can even be used as implantable defibrillators, which can shock the heart if it beats too quickly or abnormally.

Risks include complications during surgery, infection, and battery problems with the pacemaker itself, but studies have shown that success rates range from 95 to 99 percent.

Those who have a pacemaker implanted should avoid metal detectors, handheld security wants at airports, MRI machines, and radiation therapy.

Despite having just had heart surgery, Schwarzenegger is already looking to film his next gig, the second season of "FUBAR," a Netflix-produced action TV show he stars in.

"I can’t do my serious training in the gym for a while, but I will be 100 percent ready for FUBAR next month," Schwarzenegger said on his podcast.

He also took the opportunity to send an important message to his hundreds of thousands of newsletter subscribers.

"I know a lot of you are probably dealing with your own health challenges and I want you to know you aren’t alone," Schwarzenegger said. "And if you’re putting something off out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself."

