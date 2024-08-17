Image by Getty / Futurism Developments

Medical researchers are claiming that their new artificial intelligence algorithm can detect with near-perfect accuracy what ails you — all by looking at your tongue.

The proposed research system automates the ancient medical practice of tongue diagnosis with the help of modern machine learning.

As detailed in a new paper published in the journal Technologies, teaching hospitals in the Middle East supplied the researchers with 60 photos of tongues to feed into their algorithm, each from patients with various health conditions ranging from gastrointestinal issues to COVID-19.

In more than 98 percent of cases, the AI was able to accurately detect what condition each patient was suffering from only based on the color of their tongues.

To create the system, the researchers fed more than 5,200 tongue photos and corresponding diagnoses into six separate ML algorithms to see how accurately they could "predict tongue color under any lighting condition," as the paper notes. The least accurate of these systems, known as the naïve Bayes methodology, still had a more than 91 percent rate of accuracy, while the open-source XGBoost framework correctly clocked the diagnoses 98.71 percent of the time.

Main author Ali Al-Naji, an adjunct professor at Baghdad's Middle Technical University and at the University of South Australia, said in a statement that he and his colleagues were inspired by the 2,000-year-old traditional Chinese medicine practice that to this day holds up as a pretty accurate gauge of diagnosis.

"The color, shape, and thickness of the tongue can reveal a litany of health conditions," Al-Naji said.

Now that they've tested out the incredible accuracy of this tongue-forward algorithm, the international team of researchers plans to create a smartphone app that utilizes it so people can get predictive diagnostics at home.

Javaan Chahl, another UniSA professor who co-authored the study, boasted that not only is this "computerized tongue analysis" safe and effective, but it also "backs up modern methods with a centuries-old practice."

Sticking your tongue out and saying "ahh" has always been a thing at the doctor — but soon, that tongue-peeping doctor may be an AI.

