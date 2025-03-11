In an effort to send Earth's best, the private space company Intuitive Machines succeeded in some ways — and failed in others.

During its botched mission that saw its Athena lunar lander tip over and die in a crater, the Houston-based company did manage, as Stereogum reports, to deploy one of its payloads: an eight-terabyte data center that's home to a song by the exceedingly generic alt-rock outfit Imagine Dragons.

And no, we're not talking about a smash hit like "Radioactive." Among the material on Athena's storage center, which is operated by the company Lonestar Data Holdings and acts as a backup for data on terra firma, is the band's 2023 single "Children Of The Sky." Recorded for the same year's space-themed video game "Starfield," the track sounds like pretty much everything else Imagine Dragons has put out — not exactly bad, but definitely neither good nor memorable.

According to St. Petersburg, Florida's Fox 13, the data center was built to withstand the Moon's harsh conditions and house data safely away from natural and human-made disasters on Earth. As such, it appears to be the only surviving payload that launched with Athena atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the end of February.

Despite the prog-rock-meets-elevator-music vibes the song gives off, people involved with the project are extremely stoked that it was part of the mission.

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology," Lonestar Data Holdings investor Ryan Micheletti said in a statement before the launch, "which is why we chose 'Children of the Sky' as the first song in history to be broadcast from the Moon."

As of now, the logistics of the venture seem kind of iffy given that Athena is now kaputt. All the same, the Imagine Dragons joint is, indeed, sitting in a data center on the Moon, joining legendary singles from such heavyweights as Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Marley that were deposited on the lunar surface last year by another tipped-over Intuitive Machines lander. (No, we are not kidding.)

Despite Athena's sad death, video game composer and Imagine Dragons collaborator Inon Zur suggested in an X post that the mission wasn't a total failure because Lonestar had "successfully transmitted 'Children of the Sky' song and lyrics to their data center on the Moon" — a claim we can't verify.

"The song will now be on the Moon… forever!!" the composer enthused.

Clearly "success" is in the eye of the beholder here — but hey, at least someone's happy about Intuitive Machines' second lander flop.

