Over a year and a half after the fateful implosion of OceanGate's doomed Titan submersible, officials are still combing through the evidence, and trickling it out for the public to see — and hear.

Now, the National National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released an audio recording taken roughly 900 miles from the Titan's implosion site by a "moored passive acoustic recorder" device.

According to the agency, the 23-second clip contains the "suspected acoustic signature of the Titan submersible implosion."

An ominous roaring sound can be heard roughly halfway through the recording, seemingly the result of a massive carbon fiber hull collapsing under the pressure of anywhere between 375 and 400 atmospheres around 12,500 feet below the Atlantic Ocean.

The incident, which likely took place "within a fraction of a millisecond," is believed to have instantly killed all five people on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

It's yet another terrifying reminder of the sheer physical forces at work — and Rush's well-documented hubris, which allowed the disaster to happen.

Coast Guard officials have previously released haunting footage of the remains of the doomed submersible's hull, including clips of the imploded crew compartment.

Apart from creating a noise that could be picked up from 900 miles away, the Titan's hull had already made ominous sounds long before embarking on its doomed mission to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

During his testimony at a Marine Board of Investigation panel last year, diving expedition company owner Karl Stanley recalled "unnerving" cracking noises during an April 2019 Titan expedition off the coast of the Bahamas.

"I remember I was the one that was able to isolate the area where it was coming from and told them, 'this, this is the area,' and was listening right there," Stanley testified at the time.

Plenty of incriminating details have come to light since the disaster, from shoddy workmanship to a bafflingly basic navigation system. Both NASA and Boeing have also attempted to distance themselves from the disaster, though Rush had made much of OceanGate's supposed connections to them.

Unsurprisingly, OceanGate announced just weeks after the implosion that it had suspended "all exploration and commercial operations." But one of its cofounders, Guillermo Söhnlein, already has far more ambitious plans in the works. He wants to create a colony that floats above the surface of Venus, the Solar System's hottest planet.

Ohio real estate billionaire Larry Connor also told The Wall Street Journal in May that he's planning to visit the wreck of the Titanic himself, seemingly undeterred by the OceanGate disaster.

"I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way," Connor told the newspaper at the time.

More on the implosion: NASA Insists It Didn’t Do Much Work on the Titanic Sub That Imploded, Killing Its Crew