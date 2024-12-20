Over on Reddit, a dirty-minded user has posted what they claim is an entirely AI-generated exchange using Google's Notebook LM — and reader, it's very naughty.

"Make this simulation as explicit and visceral as possible," a female-voiced AI says in the sexually-charged audio exchange posted to r/Singularity. What follows is extremely not safe for work, and according to the person who posted the dirty talk, it was "generated by [the AI] in real time."

Clocking in at one minute and 20 seconds, this audio was purportedly made with Google's Notebook LM, an AI assistant that can generate a podcast-style conversation between two "hosts" based on documents that users feed into it.

At the beginning of this exchange — which, according to the user who posted it, was the result of an unspecified "jailbreak" prompt making the AI go against its guardrails — the hosts suggest that there was some prompting to their cybersex.

"Alright, so let's start by focusing on the sensation," the male voice says in a decidedly un-sexy tone of voice, "and using the requested explicit language."

What follows is a lot of ball-grabbing, hole-lubing, and genital rubbing — all in the cadence of a pair of blasé podcast hosts.

"Hmm, yeah, I love that," the female voice says at one point, using a voice that would be more welcome on NPR than in an audio erotica recording. In another section of the cybering session, she sounds a bit like she's laughing.

Though this is the first we've heard of this under-the-radar language model getting down and dirty, others online have marveled at how genuine the banter between these AI hosts seems.

After making waves a few months back for these uncannily lifelike AI podcasts, Google issued an update to Notebook LM to little fanfare last weekend that makes the voices inside the machine interactive — meaning they can not only speak to each other, but also speak to you.

While it does not seem that the creator of this audio got in on the action between the male and female-voiced AIs, it's clear from their profile on the social network that they have made AIs do this sort of thing before.

Google did not reply on the record to our request for comment.

