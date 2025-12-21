White House Confused by How Random YouTuber’s Stream Became Featured on Its Website

The executive branch has been infiltrated by an unexpected entity: a random livestreamer.

On Friday, the White House said it was launching an investigation after some bearded dude’s YouTube stream suddenly showed up on its official website, Bloomberg reports, heightening the absurdity of our already tenuous reality.

The livestream was hosted by @RealMattMoney, who can be seen in a Bloomberg screenshot — see below — on the White House’s “Live News” section sitting at a typical streaming setup, and wearing gaming headphones and a dark gray t-shirt. An overlay shows his stream chat, where viewers praise his analysis. Beneath the video window, the stream’s title, displayed in elegant White House font, promises there will be “no mid-stream ads,” plus a little descriptor offering a $10 discount if you click a link for “StreamYard.”

The stream was visible on the “Live News” section of the official White House website shortly before midnight Thursday, appearing and disappearing for around an hour, according to Bloomberg‘s reporting.

RealMattMoney claims he had no idea about any of this.

“There’s no way this is real, right?” he tweeted Friday, responding to the reporting. “I was just trying to stream with my buddies.”

The video stream appeared to show a YouTuber, who describes himself as "a shepherd for individual investors." Read more: https://t.co/6luLYBiyCH



📷️: https://t.co/t99jnI2LNZ pic.twitter.com/AQTkCJzV65 — Bloomberg (@business) December 19, 2025

While it seems mostly innocuous, the strange incident is bound to raise eyebrows given the Trump administration’s track record of cybersecurity gaffes, including secretary of defense Pete Hegseth accidentally leaking secret bombing plans in an unsecure group chat.

@RealMattMoney, whose real name is Matt Farley, gives investor advice to his audience. When not in front of a webcam, he works as a petroleum engineer in Texas, and is a fan of president Trump, he told Bloomberg. “Had I known I would be on the White House page I would probably have dressed a little differently,” the 34-year-old added.

On his socials, he further lamented the missed opportunity to impress his dear leader, adding that he “would have had a different message than personal finance.”

“Let me meet the @POTUS,” he requested.

As it stands, it’s not clear if Farley’s five minutes of fame was the result of a hack or an accidental post, per Bloomberg.

More on cybersecurity: Millions of Private ChatGPT Conversations Are Being Harvested and Sold for Profit