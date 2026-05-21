The Trump Phone Appears to Have Already Leaked Its Customers’ Personal Information Through a Glaring Exploit

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Donald Trump’s smartphone has only been in reviewers’ hands for a few days, and it’s already coming apart at the seams.

According to Stephen Findeisen, a popular YouTuber who investigates online scams under the handle “Coffeezilla,” anyone who ordered the Donald Trump’s signature smartphone, the T1, is liable to have their personal information leaked to the world.

Essentially, Findeisen alleges that the Trump Mobile website contains a simple exploit allowing an entry-level hacker to both place fake pre-orders for the T1, as well as view the entire list of data from previous orders. The YouTuber was made aware by a friendly white-hat hacker, who was able to produce Findeisen’s name, order information, and mailing address, among other personal data.

“Do not order on Trump[Mobile].com unless you’re ready for your information to be leaked,” Findeisen said. “It’s basically that bad.”

The situation raises additional red flags given that Trump Mobile is also offering a nationwide cellular data service. If the company can’t even be bothered to protect customers at the point of sale, then what does that say for customers who connect their devices to the Trump Mobile network?

Given that the data breach seemingly contained every single T1 pre-order, Findeisen’s hacker buddy surmised that the number of orders so far is around 30,000 — significantly lower than the 600,000 pre-orders which had previously been reported (in a telling interview with USA Today earlier this month, Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien refused to share the exact number of T1 pre-orders the company received.)

Neither Findeisen nor Charles White Jr — another YouTuber whose data was contained in the leak — have received a response from Trump Mobile. Nor have we at Futurism, for that matter.

It’s only the latest painful gaffe for the president’s personal phone brand.

Following some nine months of delays, the $499 T1 smartphone seems to be slowly making its way to high-profile customers in the media. Yet as hardware sleuths have discovered, the phone’s design seems incredibly similar to that of a Taiwanese smartphone, the HTC U24 Pro. If it really is just a rebranded Taiwanese phone, it would directly contradict earlier marketing material claiming the phone would be “brought to life right here in the USA.”

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