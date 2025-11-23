Sam Altman’s Eyeball-Scanning Orb Startup Made a Cult-Like Demand of Its Employees

If you thought tales of OpenAI’s nonexistent work-life balance were bad, wait until you get a load of Sam Altman’s blockchain company.

The startup, aptly named “Tools for Humanity,” bills itself as a global tech company working on “open-source solutions” via the blockchain. Its flagship “solution” is what it calls the Orb, a spherical eyeball scanner which is supposed to solve the problem of “verifying humanness” through the crypto platform Worldcoin.

If the product sounds bizarre, just wait until you hear about the team building it. According to Business Insider, the company demands fanatical devotion from its employees, who are strongly encouraged to work through their weekends “for the good of humanity.”

“We will neither fail, nor will we be an average outcome, and that’s what we want and that’s all I care about every day and all you should care about every day, and nothing else should matter,” the company’s CEO, Alex Blania told employees at an all-hands meeting, according to BI. “If you should care about something else, and if you want something else, you should just not be here. It’s as simple as that.”

BI also viewed a video taken in February of the company’s former office in San Francisco, which showed a TV screen broadcasting Tools for Humanity’s “team values.”

“We are very (very) hard working,” one screen insisted. “We believe this is a once in a lifetime project and that success is important for humanity. Therefore, we work weekends, we’re always on call, and we push as hard as our circumstances allow us to. As a result we defy the odds, get to escape velocity and succeed on the mission.”

In the all-hands conclave reviewed by BI, Blania said that the company exists entirely to achieve its goal of building a global digital identity system — damn everything else.

“We don’t care about politics, we don’t care about DEI, we don’t care about anything, we just care about how can we achieve the mission through merit, performance, and excellence,” the CEO said.

The news comes as the Orb struggles to attract even a fraction of the attention Altman and his cronies had hoped. By November of 2025, two years after the product launched with a goal of two billion sign-ups, it’s only managed to snag 17.5 million, or less than one percent of its total goal.

With that failure in mind, the company’s “humanitarian mission” looks much more like an ideological tool to justify some pretty intense exploitation of the startup’s workers than an altruistic duty to help humanity. Case in point, the demand for weekend work and always being on-call directly increases the amount of unpaid labor performed by employees, allowing the company to spend less on the workers building Orb as it flounders.

The product might be nonsense — a surveillance orb inscrutably connected to the blockchain — but the exploitation behind it is clearly anything but.

