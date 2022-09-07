Apple just announced new additions to its product lines: the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro, and perhaps most importantly, iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 is redefining “go big, or go home,” with its Plus model sporting a massive 6.7-inch screen. Fantastic upgrades aside, with every new iteration of Apple products comes the opportunity to accessorize. Here are some of the best new iPhone14 accessories available.

Best iPhone 14 Cases

Best Overall: Apple iPhone 14 Clear Case with MagSafe

Apple

Why It Made The Cut: Apple’s cases blend gorgeous form with some of the best function for a case as reliable as its phones.

Specs:

— Materials: Clear polycarbonate

— Colors/Designs: Black, purple, blue, white, product red

Pros:

— Compatible with all MagSafe accessories

— Scratch-resistant coating

— Won’t yellow over time

Cons:

— Collects fingerprints easily

Nobody understands what makes a good phone case quite like the company that makes the iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 14 Clear Case with MagSafe is not just great, it’s the best overall iPhone 14 case.

It has all the features a good case has, without being bogged down with unnecessary extras. It’s light, easy to grip, and protects your phone from scratches and drops. The case fits perfectly over the phone, so you can access the buttons easily. The inside and outside of the case have a scratch-resistant coating, so you can ensure the case will last as long as your iPhone 14 does. Materials and coatings are also optimized to prevent yellowing, so your phone will look and feel new, even after intense use. The case even has built-in magnets to make syncing up to MagSafe chargers easier than ever before. Sleek as it is, you will occasionally have to wipe it down, as it collects dust and fingerprints fairly easily.

Smartish

Why It Made The Cut: Intuitive protection and forward-thinking design that protects your phone and your money.

Specs:

— Materials: Saffiano textured wallet, textured grip border

— Colors/Designs: Black Tie Affair, Flirty Floral, Spaced Out, Groovy Baby

Pros:

— Integrated wallet with kickstand

— Excellent shock absorption

— Non-slip grip

Cons:

— Not MagSafe compatible

Standalone wallets belong in the 20th century with CRT TVs and VCRs, especially when cases like the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 exist.

The back of this iPhone case contains a slim but surprisingly roomy wallet that holds up to three standard credit cards and even some petty cash. Unlike other integrated phone wallets, you’ll be able to slip your cards in and out easily, so there’s no fumbling around with your phone when your turn comes in the checkout line. The case even has a kickstand…sort of. There’s a small divot near the edge where you can slip a credit card into, which props your phone up. Genius. Aside from a stellar wallet, this case also features great protection, with air pockets around the corners for extra shock absorption. The only obvious downside for the Wallet Slayer is the fact that it doesn’t accommodate wireless charging. It may be a fair trade, considering it’s also fairly affordable, and available in four awesome designs, no less.

Best Budget: Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone Case

Spigen

Why It Made The Cut: A simple, durable, and affordable case that showcases your fancy new phone.

Specs:

— Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

— Colors/Designs: Crystal clear

Pros:

— Long-lasting clarity

— Air-cushion drop protection

— Affordable

Cons:

— Muted aesthetics

Sometimes, the most simple option is also one of the best, like the Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone case. It’s made of thermoplastic polyurethane, which is far more durable than the low-grade plastic cheap cases are made from. Air-cushion drop protection keeps your new and expensive phone from scratching or breaking, especially around the screen and camera. No matter where you take your phone or what you typically do with it, you can expect some seriously good protection in the event that it takes a spill or two. It’s well within any budget too, even if it’s not as fancy or flashy as other cases in its class. Whether this is a tick in the pro or con column is up to you. If you’re looking for a case that lets your new phone pop, Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone case does just that.

Best Drop Protection: Nomad Rugged Case

Nomad

Why It Made The Cut: Nomad Rugged Case packs durability you can rely on.

Specs:

— Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Microfiber

— Colors/Designs: Black, Ash Green

Pros:

— Excellent drop protection

— Lightweight

— Compatible with wireless charging

Cons:

— Difficult buttons

At the end of the day, iPhone cases exist to do one thing: protect these fragile and expensive devices in the event that you slip on a banana peel or other equally slippery objects. Nomad Rugged Case packs some of the best drop protection for the money.

Go on, drop a phone from up to 15 feet off the ground. Phones protected with Nomad Rugged Case can take it. A durable polycarbonate frame with fortified bumpers absorbs shock to protect your flashy new phone. Don’t let the “rugged” branding worry you. The back of the case is matte PET, which feels smooth to the touch but is more than easy to grip in your hands. All this protection and the case still manages to be fairly lightweight, especially when compared to other “durable” offerings. The protection may be a little too good, considering how annoying it is to use the buttons on your phone when it’s inside the case. Buttons are far less clicky than before, which may be a deal breaker for some.

Best Leather: Mujjo Leather Wallet Case

Mujjo

Why It Made The Cut: Like all great leather products, this Mujjo case only improves with age.

Specs:

— Materials: Leather, microfiber

— Color/Designs: Tan, black, Monoco Blue

Pros:

— Slim, lightweight build

— MagSafe compatible

— Eco leather with a gorgeous finish

Cons:

— Expensive

Often, when you opt for a gorgeous case, you can expect to make at least a few compromises. The Mujjo Leather Wallet Case packs plenty of function to go with its gorgeous form.

Perhaps most importantly, this case won’t peel or degrade like Apple’s MagSafe cases, even if you put them through the wringer. In fact, this case only gets better the more you use it, and even develops a natural patina like any great luxury good. Expect the color to improve as well. The leather is even manufactured with the latest environmentally friendly standards. You can also rest easy knowing that the inside of the case is lined in Japanese microfiber which pads your iPhone and protects it with a satin finish. This case isn’t all looks either. It’s fully MagSafe-compatible, has enhanced protection with raised bezels, and even has machine metal buttons for extra clickiness and responsiveness. It runs a little pricier than standard cases, but expect it to turn at least a few heads.

Best iPhone 14 Chargers

Anker

Why It Made the Cut: Charge every Lightning cable-compatible accessory and device with this tiny, powerful charger bundle.

Specs:

— Connectivity: USB, Lightning

— Wattage: 30 watts

— Colors: Aurora white, lilac purple

Pros:

— Made of bio-based materials

— Compact design

— High wattage makes for fast charging

Cons:

— Only one USB cable input

Anker’s Nano 3 and Bio-Based Cable Bundle is equipped to take on all of your charging needs, from the new iPhone 14, to your iPad, to your AirPods. With 30 watts of power, you can charge your phone up to three times faster than your old three-watt charger, according to Anker. The compact build of the Nano 3 means easier storage and less space on your power sockets will be taken up. With ActiveShield 2.0, you can avoid dangerous overheating when it's plugged in, as it monitors temperature over three million times per day, keeping you and your devices safe.

This charging bundle is a fantastic choice for the sustainably minded buyer. The Bio-Based Cable’s exterior is made up of around 40 percent plant-based materials, cutting out the use of petroleum-based plastics which are harmful to the environment. The Nano 3’s compact design is made of significantly less plastic than other similar products, estimated to be saving about 30.9 grams less plastic, according to Anker. If you already have one part of this bundle, you can also purchase the Nano 3 or Bio-Based Cable separately (and in more fun colors, too). — Mia Huelsbeck

Best Wireless: Belkin BoostCharge Dual Wireless Charging Pads

Belkin

Why It Made the Cut: Quit fighting over the charger and power up two devices at once with Belkin’s BoostCharge Dual Wireless Charging Pads.

Specs:

— Connectivity: Wireless

— Wattage: 10 watts per pad

— Colors: Black, white

Pros:

— Charge two devices at the same time

— Qi-certified universal compatibility

— Through-case charging

Cons:

— Not compatible with metal cases

— Not compatible with smartwatches

All of our devices need to be charged up regularly, but there’s only so many plugs in the house, and buying multiple plugs and wires can turn into a jumbled mess. With Belkin’s BoostCharge Dual Wireless Charging Pads, you can get the highly efficient power of their original charging pad, times two. With only one plug in your wall, the charging pads allow for fast charging with 10 watts per device, so you can power up your iPhone 14 and AirPods at the same time, and avoid the dreaded low battery alert.

The non-slip grip on the charging pads ensure your devices stay in place, while the LED light confirms they’re charging correctly. There’s no need to remove your phone case (unless it’s made of metal), as the charger is designed to work through up to three millimeters of plastic. With its sleek, minimalist design, and measuring out to only 7.5 inches in length, the Belkin charging pads fit seamlessly on any surface and allow you to enjoy a mess-free, wire-free setup. — Mia Huelsbeck

Smartish

Why It Made the Cut: The super durable Crown Joule cable sports three plug options in one tangle-free wire.

Specs:

— Connectivity: USB-C, micro-USB, Lightning

— Wattage: Up to 100 watts

— Colors: Blush, beige, gray, teal

Pros:

— Fabric-wrapped cable prevents tangles

— Lifetime warranty

— Reasonable price point

Cons:

— Boasts of fast charging, but this is only as reliable as your charging port

Smartish’s 3-in-1 Crown Joule cable is the perfect answer to, “which plug do I need?” because it has them all. If you’re constantly losing track of your chargers and wires, and which supports your devices, simplify it. This six-foot cable is fabric-wrapped to prevent tangling, increase flexibility, and enhance its overall durability, while also making for a sleeker-looking design. It supports up to 100 watts of power, although the exact charging speed will depend on what kind of charging port you have it plugged into.

The Crown Joule cable comes in several fun colors, so you can match it to your phone. The cable is Apple MFi-certified and is built to work with most devices, as it’s equipped with a USB-C, micro-USB, and a Lightning cable. With Smartish’s lifetime warranty, they’re confident this cable will last as long as your devices (if not longer), and for less than $20, that’s a real value for money. — Mia Huelsbeck

Best iPhone 14 Screen Protectors

Best Blue-Light Filter: Otterbox Amplify Blue Light Guard Screen Protector

Otterbox

Why It Made the Cut: Built for durability, safety, and comfort, you’ll get the most out of Otterbox’s Amplify Blue Light Guard.

Specs:

— Materials: Aluminosilicate

— Anti-Scratch Protection: 5x

Pros:

— Antimicrobial technology

— Survives drops up to six feet

— Shields eyes from harmful blue light

Cons:

— Expensive

Protecting our phones is usually the first priority, and for good reason — after forking out tons of money for them, nothing makes your heart beat faster than checking for damage after dropping your phone. The Otterbox Amplify Blue Light Guard Screen Protector makes this worry less present, safeguarding the surface of your phone screen against scratches, scrapes, and up to six feet of drop protection. With an extra layer of durability and fingerprint-resistance, your new phone will continue to look sleek months after your purchase.

But protecting your screen is only one of the many capabilities of the Amplify screen protector. It incorporates antimicrobial properties (something that’s become increasingly important in the last few years), keeping your phone screen cleaner than it would be without it. With blue light protective technology, it also guards your eyes against the harmful blue light that emits from your phone’s screen. Blue light has been linked to several health issues, including sleep difficulties, so although the price is a little steep, this screen protector is a wise investment. — Mia Huelsbeck

Best Glass: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector

ZAGG

Why It Made the Cut: Keep your phone scratch, smudge, and microbial-free with ZAGG’s InvisibleShield Screen Protector.

Specs:

— Materials: Tempered glass

— Anti-Scratch: 5x

Pros:

— Easy to install

— Antimicrobial technology

— Increased strength and scratch-resistance

Cons:

— Drop protection not specified

Keeping your phone safe with ZAGG’s InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector is easy. Made of tempered glass, this screen protector covers your entire screen (including vulnerable corners and edges) and increases surface tension for a stronger, more durable layer for your phone. If you’re finding yourself cleaning smudges off your phone regularly, this may be reason enough to install the screen protector, as it’s treated with ClearPrint Anti-Fingerprint Technology to keep your screen looking clean without affecting touchscreen sensitivity.

ZAGG states that this screen protector is five times stronger against shattering than traditional glass protectors, so you can be rest assured that your phone won’t get damaged from scratches, chips, and cracks appearing or spreading. With antimicrobial technology, the InvisibleShield’s name is right on, as it’s ready to fight off unwelcome bacteria and microorganisms. Installation is easy, and once on, it’s hard to differentiate the surface texture from that of your actual phone screen. — Mia Huelsbeck

Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.