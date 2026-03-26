Those Viral Posts About the Brave Kidnapped Dogs Escaping and Finding Their Homes Together Are Fake, You Gullible Buffoons

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In Disney’s beloved 1993 family film, “Homeward Bound,” a ragtag group of two dogs and a cat embark on a daring quest through the wildness of the Sierra Nevada mountains to return to their owners. The movie was a major success, tugging at the heartstrings of pet owners everywhere.

Now, viral video footage of a group of dogs stranded on the side of a busy roadway in China has drawn plenty of comparisons to the story, showing a reminiscent group of household critters huddling together.

It didn’t take long for imaginations to run wild.

“Seven stolen dogs broke free from thieves working for a dog meat shop and trekked [ten miles] home together, led by a Corgi,” one X account claimed, tapping into racist stereotypes. “Across highways and fields, moving as a team, these dogs refused to be separated from their humans.”

Seven dogs stolen from their owners have gone viral after escaping from an illegal transport truck and making their way home.



They traveled around 17 km together, led by a corgi across highways and fields, now safely back with their respective owners..🐶🐾🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/H5VB9BQkGB — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 23, 2026

X’s AI blundering chatbot Grok eagerly fed into the misinformation when asked if the viral story was true, insisting to users that the dogs were “stolen for the dog meat trade” and walked ten miles “home together over two days.”

“This could be Disney’s new film,” one Reddit user wrote.

“They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison — nothing like stray dogs,” a netizen, who goes by Lu, who claims to have recorded the video along a busy highway in Changchun, Jilian Province, told Chinese media, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

But as it turns out, rampant narratives of a ragtag group of dogs wandering for miles to escape the clutches of dog-eating captors to return to their real owners were completely made up.

As CNN reports, Chinese state media has since thrown cold water on the dogs’ purported journey home, debunking it once and for all. The sobering conclusion highlights how persistent and fantastical narratives, particularly when it comes to adorable animals, continue to spread like wildfire on the internet — and how the advent of generative AI is supercharging the trend.

Chinese state-backed news outlet City Evening News clarified that villagers who lived a few miles away owned the dogs. The owners clarified that the dogs were constantly looking at the German shepherd in their midst because it was in heat and that it wasn’t unusual for them to roam free for a day or two.

The dogs in the video have since returned home to the nearby village, while the German shepherd was reportedly put on a leash.

The furor over the lost dogs can easily be explained by the internet’s attention economy, a framework that’s built around human attention and monetization through advertisements — factual accuracy be damned.

“Folks are trying to capitalize on existing viral content or trends,” RMIT University associate professor of digital media TJ Thomson told CNN. “Attention is money online and on social media. So, the more attention you get, the more engagement you get.”

More on viral AI videos: New AI Video Generator Is So Impressive That It’s Scaring Hollywood