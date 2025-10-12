University Using AI to Falsely Accuse Students of Cheating With AI

College students are being wrongly accused of using AI to cheat on their assignments by their university — based, in a headache-inducing twist, on the findings of another AI system.

That’s according to new reporting from Australia’s ABC News which illustrates the nightmarish impact that AI’s inroads has had in education as it irreversibly erodes the trust between professors and pupils.

A student named Madeleine told the outlet that when she was in the middle of her final-year university nursing placement and applying for graduate jobs, she received an email from Australian Catholic University titled “Academic Integrity Concern,” which accused of her using AI to cheat an assignment.

“And on top of that, I was getting emails from the academic misconduct board saying I needed to write out an explanation as to why I think this might have happened,” Madeleine told the ABC.

ACU was quick to accuse Madeleine, but slow to clear her name. She had to wait six months before the accusations were dropped, and during that entire period, her transcript was marked as “results withheld.” This, she says, is part of the reason why she wasn’t offered a graduate position.

“It was really difficult to then get into the field as a nurse because most places require you to have a grad year,” Madeleine told the ABC. “I didn’t know what to do. Do I go back and study? Do I just give up and do something that’s not nursing in a hospital?”

Madeleine is not alone. Her university reported nearly 6,000 cases of alleged cheating in 2024, with about 90 percent them relating to AI use. (ACU deputy vice-chancellor Tania Broadley claimed to the ABC that the numbers were “substantially overstated”; though she acknowledged there had been an uptick in referrals for academic misconduct last year, she wouldn’t comment on the students who were wrongly accused.)

The complaints come as AI is rapidly adopted by schools and universities across the world — though not as rapidly as how students picked up chatbots to cheat on their assignments or generate entire essays. Given the popularity of AI tools, professors probably aren’t wrong to be suspicious about their pupils using them. But you can’t blame students for feeling wrongly maligned, either. Now that AI is out there, it’s permanently altered how we trust what we see, and there’s probably no going back. It doesn’t help that these institutions are sending mixed messages on AI, often embracing the tools and even partnering with AI firms, while at the same time warning students that they could be guilty of cheating if they use the tools wrong.

The hypocrisy can be thick. In a reversal of how being put on trial at a court of law should work, it seems all the burden was on the students to prove their innocence, while all ACU based its entire case on was a single AI-generated report.

Some of the ways that the university wanted the students prove their innocence sound alarmingly invasive. Emails viewed by the ABC showed that ACU’s academic integrity officers demanded that accused parties give over not only their handwritten and typed notes — which could be dozens of pages — but their entire internet search histories, just to prove they never accessed AI tools.

“They’re not police. They don’t have search warrant to request your search history,” an ACU paramedic student wrongly accused of cheating with AI told the ABC. “But when [you’re facing] the cost of having to repeat a unit, you just do what they want.”

Per the reporting, the tool the university used was an AI detector from the software Turnitin, a long been popular service with educators for detecting plagiarism. On its website, Turnitin cautions that the AI detector “should not be used as the sole basis for adverse actions against a statement,” the ABC noted.

There’s a reason for that. “It’s AI detecting AI and almost my entire essay was lit up in blue — 84 per cent of it supposedly written by AI,” the paramedic student told the news outlet.

After being aware of the Turnitin tool’s problems for over a year, ACU finally stopped using it this March.

“Around one-quarter of all referrals were dismissed following investigation,” Broadley told the ABC, “and any case where Turnitin’s AI detection tool was the sole evidence was dismissed immediately.”

Yet the accounts of Madeleine and other students suggest that cases were rarely so swiftly dismissed, and Broadley also admitted that “investigations were not as always as time as they should have been.”

