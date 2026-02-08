SpaceX Gives $1 Million Prize to Literal Nazi Who Has Bragged About His Profound Racism

Elon Musk’s X — formerly known as Twitter and newly acquired by SpaceX — says it will give a million bucks to a proudly self-proclaimed Nazi.

On Tuesday, the social media site and Grok-run asylum announced the winners of its “$1M Article Contest,” with the grand prize going to a user named Beaver with the handle @beaverd. As many quickly noticed, that user happens to be an out-and-out white supremacist with over 100,000 followers, who Musk has interacted with in the past.

Don’t just take our word for it. In one tweet, Beaver — who describes himself as “God’s most r*tarded soldier” — expressed his regret that Trump wasn’t even more right wing, writing that he wished the US president “was literally Hitler.”

One of his favorite groups to rail against are Somalis — the right’s bugbear du jour — accusing them of having lower IQ than wild animals. He also runs a website that supposedly tracks government spending and fraud called “SomaliScan,” which has its own meme coin with the ticker $SS.

And like any good right-wing edgelord, Beaver also has no qualms about how his views — like thinking civil rights were a mistake — are perceived.

“I dont care what you call loving America,” Beaver fumed just a week before winning the prize. “If thats what a nazi does, then I am a nazi.”

Never mind that these are the kinds of views that now thrive on X — it’s alarming to see them directly rewarded by the platform to the tune of a million dollars. It also must make for a surreal moment for SpaceX fans who simply wanted to appreciate cool rockets without becoming embroiled in Musk’s increasingly deranged political forays, something that was already difficult to separate but is now even more inextricable following SpaceX’s questionable acquisition of xAI, which operates X.

Still, it shouldn’t be a surprise. Musk regularly shares his own racist thoughts and conspiracy theories and boosts the posts of right wing accounts that he agrees with. Beaver is one account that’s received the owner’s blessing: last month, Musk showed his appreciation of data Beaver shared from his SomaliScan website, replying with his trademark, “Wow.”

The contest criteria, by the way, is pretty dubious. The winner is based primarily on “Verified Home Timeline impressions,” according to X, meaning it’s essentially rewarding people for engagement farming. And right wing content sells very well indeed on Musk’s X. If the actual quality of the work were the primary factor, we might have a different winner: Beaver’s article starts with the astonishing claim that “you were never meant to hear the name ‘Deloitte'” — despite the Deloitte in question being one of the largest and most well-known accounting firms in the world.

In a move typical for far-right influencers, Beaver immediately capitalized on his winnings by trying to coax his followers into signing up for a crypto casino. “I’m giving $25k of my million back to players who play under my [referral link],” he promised.

