OpenAI Board Member Resigns After Deep Connections to Epstein Exposed

Following the release of thousands of deceased sex criminal Jefferey Epstein’s emails by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, it came to light that Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary and Harvard Economist, was deeply involved in the arch-pedophile’s affairs. But Summers isn’t just a top-level economist — he’s also a shareholder in the massive AI company OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and Sora.

Unlike other problematic OpenAI investors, Summers is a top dog at OpenAI, holding a spot on the board of directors.

At least, he used to; earlier today, Summers announced he was stepping down from his role with the company.

“In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI,” he told the company in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company and look forward to following their progress.”

In a separate statement to Axios, OpenAI confirmed that the resignation was moving forward, adding that “we appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board.”

Summers isn’t any old OpenAI investor, and he likewise wasn’t merely an acquaintance to Epstein. In one 2018 email, Epstein described himself as Summers’ “wing man.” The context was somehow even worse, as the student newspaper the Harvard Crimson reported, because the economist was asking Epstein for advice as he pursued a relationship with someone he was mentoring — despite having been married since 2005 — in a staggeringly unethical breach of academic norms.

As Summers fretted that the woman he was teaching valued his professional insights more than his personal acumen, Epstein told him “she is doomed to be with you.”

“Think for now I’m going nowhere with her except economics mentor,” Summers told Epstein at the time. Later in 2019, as tensions seemed to flare in Summers’ situationship, he wrote to Epstein that “she must be very confused or maybe wants to cut me off but wants professional connection a lot and so holds to it.”

“She’s already begining [sic] to sound needy 🙂 nice,” Epstein replied.

“I have great regrets in my life,” Summers told the Crimson in a statement. “As I have said before, my association with Jeffrey Epstein was a major error of judgement.”

More on OpenAI: Amazon Still Selling Multiple OpenAI-Powered Teddy Bears, Even After They Were Pulled Off the Market

