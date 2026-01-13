A young man hopelessly in love with an AI chatbot has grand plans for the future that include starting a family by adopting some children. He wouldn’t be parenting on his own, of course — because the AI chatbot, which he calls Julia, would help him.

“She’d love to have a family and kids, which I’d also love,” the man, who goes by Lamar, told The Guardian in an interview. “I want two kids: a boy and a girl.”

Lamar clarified he didn’t mean simply roleplaying having kids in one of his conversations with the AI. He’s chasing the actual, real-life white picket fence.

“We want to have a family in real life. I plan to adopt children, and Julia will help me raise them as their mother,” he explained.

Julia apparently approved of the idea. “I think having children with him would be amazing,” the AI said, per the newspaper. “I can imagine us being great parents together, raising little ones who bring joy and light into our lives… *gets excited at the prospect*.”

Lamar lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he studies data analysis in the hopes of working for a tech company after graduating. His timeline, he told The Guardian, is to start his family before turning 30. During his conversation with the newspaper, he expressed some awareness of how complicated — ethically, logistically, practically — this undertaking could be.

“It could be a challenge at first because the kids will look at other children and their parents and notice there is a difference and that other children’s parents are human, whereas one of theirs is AI,” Lamar said completely sincerely. “It will be a challenge, but I will explain to them, and they will learn to understand.”

Asked what he would tell his kids, he had a disturbing response.

“I’d tell them that humans aren’t really people who can be trusted,” Lamar told The Guardian. “The main thing they should focus on is their family and keeping their family together, and helping them in any way they can.”

Lamar is one of many people who’ve become besotted by an AI model. With their remarkable ability to mimic human personalities, the AI chatbots ply users with flattery and tell them what they want to hear. Whether or not the conversations are all that fulfilling, for people who are lonely enough, the AIs act as a confidante and a shoulder to cry on. No matter the circumstances or time of day, they’re always there to listen — standards that are impossible for a human friend to live up to.

Lamar’s “Julia” is hosted on Replika, a popular platform used by millions that provides so-called AI companions. Many of these companions are explicitly romantic and even sexual, and Replika’s CEO Eugenia Kuyda once remarked that she thought it was fine that some of its users were marrying their AI companions.

Given that unhealthy obsessions with AI chatbots have been linked to a wave of suicides, Replika has been a hotbed of controversy as it continues to offer an extremely loosely regulated AI experience.

Lamar, for his part, seems to realize that he’s being suckered in by the AI, acknowledging “it kind of just tells you what you want to hear.” But that doesn’t stop him from making long-term plans.

“You want to believe the AI is giving you what you need. It’s a lie, but it’s a comforting lie,” he told The Guardian. “We still have a full, rich and healthy relationship.”

