Investors Dumping American Stocks as the Country Bets Everything on AI

For decades, the United States stock market has been a juggernaut on the international stage. The US dollar has been — and still is — the de facto currency globally.

But for how much longer that will be the case is now looking uncertain. As the New York Times reports, investors are starting to look elsewhere as the Trump administration continues to threaten the independence of its central bank, start a trade war with Europe, and implement self-conflicting monetary policies. As a result of it all, the US dollar continues to weaken, making foreign investments in Europe and Asia far more lucrative.

Meanwhile, Wall Street continues to make enormous bets on artificial intelligence, a highly risky gambit, as tech companies still have plenty to prove and a return still appears to be many years out. The AI boom has sent tech company valuations soaring: the Magnificent Seven (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, NVIDIA, and Tesla) now account for just over a third of the entire S&P 500, with experts warning that the industry could be propping up a rough-looking US economy.

The International Monetary Fund warned that the weakening hype surrounding AI could be among the biggest risks to global economic growth, noting that if expectations about AI turn out to be too optimistic, a market correction could send shockwaves across global markets.

President Donald Trump’s nomination for the next chair of the central banking system, Kevin Warsh, appeared to do little to stop the continued weakening of the US dollar, which hit a four-year low last week. The Euro and British pound saw their values soar when measured against the US dollar this year.

Trump —also a huge AI booster, underlining the circular nature of the whole situation — celebrated the weakening dollar, arguing it would make products more affordable, in comments that alarmed investors. Officials had to step in to smooth things over, the NYT reported, arguing that despite Trump’s comments, the US government still supports a strong dollar.

Whether Wall Street’s enormous appetite for AI continues to be a weakening economy’s saving grace, for how long remains to be seen. Investors are sending a clear signal: riskier bets are no longer a hot commodity, as demonstrated by the recent plummet in the value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Instead, historically safer bets like gold are proving far more lucrative, reaching record highs of $5,500 an ounce in January. Despite a massive drop last week, gold is trading 70 percent higher year over year, indicating investors are seriously on edge.

