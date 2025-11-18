Town’s Huge Christmas Mural Was Generated Using AI, Resulting in Ghastly Chthonic Horrors

An enormous new mural near London, depicting a crowded Christmas scene, has drawn outrage and mockery from passersby.

The issue is that the mural, which is prominently displayed above the Côte Brasserie restaurant on Kingston upon Thames’ Riverside Walk, a popular stretch lined with local businesses, appears to have been hastily generated by an AI, resulting in horridly disfigured people, animals — and even a snowman.

“This mural has gone up in Kingston, ostensibly for Christmas but AI has ensured it’s actually to celebrate the return of our dark lord Cthulhu,” joked journalist Matt Thrower on Bluesky.

“It looks like a refugee camp/Christmas market mashup. I guess the prompt was ‘Reform Christmas nightmare,'” one user wrote. “They didn’t stop the boats… or the mutant dogs and two-headed snowmen.”

There appears to be a second mural as well, which also bears the hallmarks of having been AI-generated.

“Had to go see this for myself, and oh my gods is it worse than I expected,” software developer Stephen Oakman wrote in a post. “There’s another one of them as well that is even worse than this one just next to it.”

Closeups show human faces distorted beyond recognition, sprouting extra appendages. The bodies of what appear to be dogs horrifically merge with human figures. Happy holidays indeed.

It’s a sign that even holiday decorations are no longer safe from a tidal wave of AI slop — and out-of-date slop, at that: modern image generators have made great strides in coherence and ensuring human figures have the correct number of fingers, leaving us wondering whether the mural was generated with ancient tools.

It remains unclear who is behind the shoddy artwork or whether the Côte Brasserie restaurant or the local municipality was involved in the ill-conceived project. Futurism has reached out to both for clarification.

One thing’s for sure: the public may be amused, but it’s unimpressed.

One user on the London subreddit described “scenes of Lovecraftian horror.”

“What in the AI is going on here and just HOW did this carnage get approved,” they wrote. “This abomination is also about 100 feet wide!”

“So they didn’t even look at it once before printing it,” one user commented.

“You know what’s Christmassy?” another user joked. “A snowman with a f***ing eye on his cheek.”

“I for one welcome our new Ai Robot Cthulhu overlord,” one Bluesky user wrote. “Utter AI slop.”

