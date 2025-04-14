Apple has floundered in its efforts to bring a convincing AI product to the table — so much so that it's become the subject of derision even among its own employees, The Information reports.

More specifically, it's the AI and machine-learning group that's getting the lion's share of mockery. Known as AI/ML for short, its woes only deepened after Apple announced that it had to delay its much-hyped next iteration of AI enhancements for Siri until 2026.

With its leadership being increasingly called into question and with seemingly more embarrassments than victories to its name, Apple engineers outside the group bestowed it a cruel nickname: "AIMLess," according to the Information.

The moniker is also a jab at AI/ML's ousted leaders.

Coinciding with the delay, Apple told staff it was taking its AI chief John Giannandrea off leading the Siri AI project. Giannandrea had a reputation for being relaxed, quiet, and non-confrontational, while his lieutenant Robby Walker was criticized for lacking ambition and being too risk-averse. More than half a dozen former employees who worked in Giannandrea and Walker's group, per the report, blamed poor leadership for the project's struggles.

Giannandrea is being replaced by head of software engineering Craig Federighi, with executive Mike Rockwell, who worked on Apple's mixed reality Vision Pro headset, assuming Walker's duties. Federighi has led Apple's engineering team since 2012, earning a reputation for efficiency and execution. His leadership style is the opposite of Giannandrea's: tough and demanding, according to the Information.

The two bigwigs often butted heads, with resentment building between the Siri group and the software group, which had its own crew of AI engineers. The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT deepened the fissure: Gianandrea's team didn't respond with a sense of urgency, according to former engineers, while Federighi's outfit immediately started exploring the use of large language models to improve the iPhone.

At a critical moment in the AI race that called for decisiveness, the Siri team wavered. After teasing major upgrades to Siri at Apple's annual developers conference, Giannandrea and company couldn't decide whether to build an LLM that would run locally on a user's iPhone or build a bigger one that would run on the cloud to handle more complex tasks. In the end, they went with Plan C: build one huge model to handle everything, according to the Information, undoing the company's commitment to keeping Siri's software on-device, and putting it on the path to a delayed rollout.

Since then, the straits haven't looked any less dire. After all the hype, many users felt that Apple Intelligence was lackluster at best. Apple also faced significant backlash after one of its features for summarizing news headlines constantly misreported them, forcing Apple to pull the plug.

While many in the company are hopeful that the injection of new leadership can salvage Siri's botched AI facelift, getting itself on even footing in the AI race is going to be an uphill battle, even for Apple.

More on Apple: Apple Secretly Working on AirPod Feature That Translates Speech in Real-Time