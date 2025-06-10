Anthropic wanted to show off its Claude chatbot's writing skills by having it pen a blog on the plain old internet — but just after announcing the venture, the company has already kiboshed the entire thing.

As TechCrunch reports, the "Claude Explains" project was only live for a few weeks before Anthropic decided to pull the plug, erasing all of its purportedly human-edited posts — which seem mostly to have been about coding — without any explanation.

Revealed by TechCrunch earlier in June, Claude's blog was, as an Anthropic spokesperson told the website, a "demonstration of how human expertise and AI capabilities can work together."

"Rather than replacing human expertise, we’re showing how AI can amplify what subject matter experts can accomplish," that spokesperson explained. "We plan to cover topics ranging from creative writing to data analysis to business strategy."

Marketingspeak aside, it was unclear how much of the Claude Explains writing was written by the AI and how much had been edited by humans — and folks on social media were quick to point out that lack of transparency.

"Blogs typically aren't written in the third person," one Redditor commented on an r/Singularity post about the blog. "This is just edited Claude outputs on various basic programming and functionality topics."

"If it needs a human to tell it what to write," another user in the same thread noted, "it's not writing its own blog."

Though Anthropic seemed more than happy to speak to TechCrunch when announcing the Claude Explains experiment, the company doesn't seem to have offered any public comment about the project's seeming cancellation. We've reached out to Anthropic to ask what's really going on, and why the blog is no longer online, and have not yet heard back.

While this is far from the first chatbot-assisted blogging gambit, it appears that Claude Explains was the first AI company-sponsored blog penned, with human assistance, by a chatbot itself.

Had Anthropic been less opaque about the breakdown of labor between AI and humans, it could have been a fascinating experiment to observe. Instead, the company founded by OpenAI expats seems to be hoping this embarrassment goes away without much more attention.

