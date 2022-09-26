Amazon has officially announced its first ever “Early Access Sale,” which will take place on October 11 and October 12. This two-day sale follows the same principles as Amazon’s Prime Day: Prime members will get exclusive access to thousands of deals across all categories. Some deals are available right now, but we’d expect the best ones will be announced in the days leading up to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon’s Early Access Sale is a great time to knock out all of your holiday shopping ahead of schedule while saving a lot of money in the process. You’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these deals, but there’s a free 30-day trial if you’ve never tried the service before. You’ll have access to all of Amazon Prime’s perks for the duration of your trial subscription, including free, fast shipping, and unlimited Prime Video streaming.

Part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale’s appeal is that it kicks off 45 days before Black Friday, which is the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Amazon is beating the rest of the retail industry by over a month, and it’ll be interesting to see if other big stores react by holding early sales of their own. We’ll be covering the best deals from Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale as they appear, including ones available right now. Whether you’re trying to get gifts early, or want to splurge on yourself, keep this page bookmarked for the next few weeks.

