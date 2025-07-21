The CEO of an AI company made international headlines last week after a Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert caught him having an affair with — no, we are not kidding — his company's head of human resources.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, technically the outfit's "chief people officer," couldn't have looked more guilty, awkwardly attempting to hide their faces and duck out of the frame as they realized they were on full view of the stadium.

The optics of the aired affair turned out to be a little too much for Astronomer, a buzzword-heavy data ops company that boasts in inscrutable marketing materials that it "empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life."

Case in point, the company announced in a LinkedIn post that Byron has "tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted."

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the statement reads.

According to the company's website, Cabot remains at the company, though it's being reported that she's currently on leave.

"The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the statement reads. "While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not."

But not without a golden parachute; Axios reports that on his way out the door, Byron negotiated an exit package.

In other words, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin turned out to be right on the money: this was a genuine scandal, not some enormous PR stunt.

"Oh, look at these two," an endeared Martin told a crowd of tens of thousands of fans. "Oh, what... either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The news comes after Astronomer announced that Byron had been placed on leave as the board of directors launched an investigation.

Experts and internet commentators alike have since pointed out that if Byron and Cabot had simply played along, without acting incredibly guilty on the Jumbotron, it's likely that nobody would be talking about them.

"They probably would have got away with it if they hadn’t reacted," New York University clinical associate professor Alison Taylor told the Associated Press.

Apart from causing an executive shakeup — and an extraordinary amount of second-hand embarrassment — the hilarious clip of Byron and Cabot getting caught red-handed served as a refreshing distraction from a devastating, non-stop tidal wave of terrible news.

"I'm pretty sure the Astronomy CEO and his side piece have done something no politician could ever do," one X user tweeted. Unite America."

