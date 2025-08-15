This is climate change in action.

Glacier Gush

Parts of Alaska's state capital, Juneau, were flooded this week, caused by a nearby melting glacier, according to The Guardian.

And, yes, in case you're wondering, climate change appears to be the main culprit behind the record-breaking water levels.

The Mendenhall Glacier, a vast field of ice and snow that sits north of the city in a valley, has created a natural lake that is dammed by ice, according to the news outlet. On Tuesday, local officials noticed that water was escaping the dam, prompting evacuation orders for local residents.

Luckily, the city of Juneau was prepared. Icy flood waters inundated some streets and people's yards, but unlike another glacier-caused flood in 2023 that damaged 300 houses, the flood wasn't as pervasive because city officials were able to place barriers in certain areas.

"If it weren’t for them, we would have hundreds and hundreds of flooded homes," said city manager Katie Koester at a news conference, as reported by The Guardian.

Ice Bust

The Mendenhall Glacier had never flooded the city until 2011, when it became an annual occurrence, an ominous portent for anybody concerned about climate change.

Worse yet, future flooding may become more severe as global warming reshapes the Alaskan wilderness.

The state has warmed faster than the rest of the country, with average yearly temperatures increasing by an astonishing 3.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

In other words, it's no wonder that some of Alaska's glaciers are rapidly melting away to nothing, racing towards a bleak future where glaciers become a relic of the past.

For now, anybody living near them could soon be in danger. Researchers have shown that anywhere between ten to 15 million people around the world could be exposed to similar glacial lake outbursts.

