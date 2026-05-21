Elon Musk’s Ex Says He Bragged About 10,000 Lasers in Orbit That Are “Not a Piece They’ll See on the Chess Board”

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If “always keep them guessing” was actually a strategy for success, Elon Musk might be president right now instead of Donald Trump.

In a new 18-minute long TikTok video, former conservative influencer and mother of one of Elon Musk’s children Ashley St. Clair shared private conversations she allegedly held with the billionaire about the 2024 US election — and the details are bonkers, even by Musk’s unhinged standards.

According to St. Clair, Musk once told her that he had “10,000 lasers in space, referring to his [Starlink] satellites.” These, per the influencer, were Musk’s “anomaly in the matrix,” seemingly meaning he viewed them as a kind of card up his sleeve to be unleashed at the right moment during the course of the US presidential election.

“He says this is not a piece they’ll see on the chess board,” St. Clair continued. “I straight up tell him, ‘I would ask more but I really don’t want to be deposed,’ to which he says ‘very wise.'”

@ashstc there is no greater imperative for democracy than stopping the tech oligarchy #grwm product list: •la roche posay c12 serum •tatcha milky sunscreen •tatcha dewy moisturizer •saie illuminator in starglow •tarte undereye corrector in light •hourglass skin tint shade 3 • rare bronzer stick in bright side • rare blush in wisdom •nars blush in dolce vita •hourglass concealer in stone (1.3) •one size under eye powder in ultra pink • charlotte tilbury airbrush pressed powder • rhode liner in press •CT lipstick in kim kw •buxom gloss in dolly light •one size powder melt spray ♬ original sound – ashley st. clair

She goes on to allege that Musk forwarded her private voting data that had determined Donald Trump’s victory hours before the official tallies were in.

“Shortly after that, y’know, he’s involved with America PAC, and all of this other stuff, and he’s sending me some internal data from America PAC, real-time delta vote metrics,” she continued, referring to the $171 million super PAC founded by Musk to support Trump’s bid for reelection.

“And then on election night itself, Elon, y’know left Mar-a-Lago early… and he told me over text ‘yeah I knew hours ago that Trump won, my team has the best real-time data anywhere,'” St. Clair alleged. “First of all, how the f**k do you have real-time data on elections? I could not understand that, I don’t know that I ever will.”

While we wouldn’t put it past Musk to brag about his massive network of Starlink satellites to impress his date, the claim that he had the ability to interfere with the election with some orbital satellite plot isn’t even close to being substantiated. (Both the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and the nonprofit PolitiFact have debunked the late-2024 election meddling conspiracy theory St. Clair seems to be referring to here. In any case, we have no idea how “lasers” would be used to meddle with the polls.)

The reality is much more boring. Yes, Musk interfered with the election, but he did it the legal way: through that $171 million super PAC, which arguably would have been illegal prior to landmark ruling of Citizens United.

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