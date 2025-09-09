Procedurally-generated open exploration game No Man's Sky recently got one of its biggest updates ever, a whopping nine years after it was first launched, allowing players to customize their own spaceships to a baffling level of detail — and the resulting creativity is truly out of this world.

The "Voyagers" update, which rolled out late last month, adds the ability to decorate enormous "Corvette"-class ships to an unprecedented — and sometimes hilarious — degree.

The update proved to be incredibly popular, driving the number of daily active users to an all-time high. The game's developer, Hello Games, has been lauded for continuing to update the nine-year-old game, releasing a series of updates over the game's lengthy run that have brought it from a mediocre launch to a beloved genre classic.

"I'm so happy that it's getting the reaction that it has," Hello Games CEO Sean Murray told Eurogamer last week.

"With Voyagers though, even from the earliest days it was obvious there was something really special about just flying around in a ship you built with your friends," he added. "It's just something that we've all seen glimpses of in other games, but there's a certain magic about exploring the universe in your own USS Enterprise or Millennium Falcon."

And it didn't take long for the game's userbase to devolve into an all-out meme war, using the new feature to construct the goofiest spacecrafts imaginable.

The No Man's Sky subreddit is chock-full of some creative designs, a wholesome and intergalactic "Ship Build Contest" we can definitely get behind. The designs are truly outlandish, reminiscent of the block-based worldbuilding of the best-selling video game of all time, Minecraft.

Perhaps on top of the list — at least as far as we are concerned — is user AcoupleofIrishfolk, who constructed an entire spacecraft based on Microsoft's iconic Clippy, an anthropomorphized paper clip that assisted Microsoft Office users in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The same player also went through the effort to reconstruct the face of the "Dragon Ball" character Vegeta.

"My new ship has a power level over 9000!" they quipped.

The same user even constructed the Eye of Sauron tower from the "Lord of the Rings" books and movies for a separate entry into the ship-building contest.

Another user was inspired by a graphite pencil, resulting in a behemoth space capsule that includes a lead and eraser.

"This might be the dumbest thing I’ve made in the game," the user wrote.

One player constructed a "Santa's Sleigh Corvette," a holiday-inspired design that even includes several reindeer floating in front of it.

A different user recreated the "Planet Express" spacecraft prominently featured in the hit TV show "Futurama."

One details-oriented player even reconstructed a fully decked-out Thomas the Tank Engine train, including a lavish interior.

The contest is a delightful demonstration of unbridled creativity, highlighting that when gamers are given this level of freedom, they'll take the opportunity to come up with something truly wonderful.

This story has been updated to correct an error confusing the "Dragon Ball" characters Goku and Vegeta.

