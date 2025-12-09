Officials Halt Dozens of Trains Due to AI Hoax

AI slop is going off the rails over on the British Isles.

In England, racist influencers are using generative AI to stoke anti-immigrant hostilities, while Ireland dealt with a rise in AI-generated deepfakes spreading misinformation about the presidential election, not to mention a fake Halloween parade. In Scotland, meanwhile, the infamous Willy’s Chocolate Experience of 2024 remains a sterling example of the kind of outlandish hoax anyone can manufacture with AI.

The most recent case came in Lancashire, following a 3.3 magnitude earthquake which was felt across the country. As officials scrambled to assess any damage to critical infrastructure, the 179-year-old Carlisle Rail Bridge stood unscathed — though AI told another story.

As reported by the BBC, an image of the Carlisle Bridge in shambles quickly began making the rounds on social media following the tremor. Rail officials, taking it at face value, issued a traffic halt over the bridge while they dispatched workers to inspect the damage.

While the lifelike image appeared to show a partial collapse, the bridge had in reality sustained no damage whatsoever.

Overall, 32 services were delayed or halted due to the hoax, a mix of passenger and freight trains. According to a spokesperson from Network Rail, which operates the line in question, trains up and down the line were affected in turn, some of them as far north as Scotland.

“The disruption caused by the creation and sharing of hoax images and videos like this creates a completely unnecessary delay to passengers at a cost to the taxpayer,” a spokesperson told the BBC. “It adds to the high workload of our frontline teams, who work extremely hard to keep the railway running smoothly.”

While the social impact seems to be minimal, it’s yet another example of the kind of real-world disruption that’s being caused by the rapid rise in misinformation fueled by generative AI — and shows that even seasoned officials are falling victim to AI hoaxes.

